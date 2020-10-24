Left Menu
Belarus's Tsikhanouskaya self-isolates after COVID-19 exposure

Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya is self-isolating and will take a COVID-19 test after meeting earlier this week with the Slovenian foreign minister, who has since tested positive for the coronavirus.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-10-2020 20:31 IST
Lithuania, where Tsikhanouskaya lives after fleeing Belarus following a disputed presidential election in August, requires a 14-day self-isolation period for anyone who has been in contact with someone who has tested positive. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Lithuania, where Tsikhanouskaya lives after fleeing Belarus following a disputed presidential election in August, requires a 14-day self-isolation period for anyone who has been in contact with someone who has tested positive. The Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian foreign ministers are also self-isolating after a meeting with the Slovenian counterpart Anze Logar this week, according to their spokeswomen and Twitter messages.

Logar tested positive for coronavirus on Friday after the trip to Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia, state news agency STA reported.

