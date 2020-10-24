Left Menu
Development News Edition

RJD s predisposition towards anarchy drove Nitish away: Nadda

Nadda, formerly the Union Health Minister, also alleged that the state had remained deprived of many medical facilities during the period the RJD shared power with Kumar on account of the "indolence" of Tej Pratap Yadav, elder son of party supremo Lalu Prasad, who then held the health portfolio in Bihar. "The RJD is predisposed towards anarchy and lawlessness.

PTI | Biharsharif | Updated: 24-10-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 20:57 IST
RJD s predisposition towards anarchy drove Nitish away: Nadda
The BJP joined the government in the state (in 2017) and the party leader Mangal Pandey replaced Tej Pratap. Image Credit: ANI

The Rashtriya Janata Dal is "predisposed towards anarchy" and the realisation had led Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to snap ties with the party and return to the NDA, BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda asserted on Saturday. Nadda, formerly the Union Health Minister, also alleged that the state had remained deprived of many medical facilities during the period the RJD shared power with Kumar on account of the "indolence" of Tej Pratap Yadav, elder son of party supremo Lalu Prasad, who then held the health portfolio in Bihar.

"The RJD is predisposed towards anarchy and lawlessness. And they remain unrepentant. It is the very reason why Nitish Kumar had to dump them and return to the BJP after which the state resumed its march towards progress", the BJP chief told an election rally in Lakhisarai district.

Kumar, the JD(U) president, had resigned in July 2017 after his then-deputy and Prasads younger son Tejashwi Yadav's name cropped up in a money laundering case and the RJD stubbornly refused to heed demands for the resignation of the 27 years old. The JD(U) chief received an unconditional offer of support from the BJP, his old ally which was dumped by him in 2013, and a new government was installed the very next day with Kumar as the Chief Minister and Tejashwi Yadav's predecessor Sushil Kumar Modi as the Deputy CM.

"I remember while I was handling health at the Centre, I would be frustrated over getting no response from the state regarding proposals for setting up of new hospitals, medical research institutes etc", said Nadda, who held the portfolio until May 2019, when he took up the top party post. "Tej Pratap Yadav seemed to be riding a horse which he never wanted to dismount from. Whenever PM Modi used to ask me, what was the progress in Bihar, I would wring my hands in frustration and tell him there is nobody to take care of administrative matters", he alleged.

The BJP joined the government in the state (in 2017) and the party leader Mangal Pandey replaced Tej Pratap. And things began to look up dramatically, he said, adding many medical colleges and medical institutes have come up since then and the state which had an AIIMS at Patna, is all set to have another facility in Darbhanga. Earlier, addressing a rally in Bihar Sharif, the district headquarters of Nalanda, to which Chief Minister Nitish Kumar belongs, Nadda said "every vote, be it for the BJP or any of our allies JD(U), HAM and VIP counts. The people of the state voted for us decisively in Lok Sabha and the NDA won a huge majority.

"The BJP on its own crossed the 300-mark and were able to fulfil our promises". The BJP president also lambasted the Congress-led opposition in the country for showing "disrespect to the popular sentiment" by opposing scrapping of Article 370, making triple talaq a punishable offence and construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Better Call Saul Season 6: Final season to have 13 episodes, what more we know

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Ireland set up "Super Saturday" decider as Six Nations returns

Ireland overwhelmed Italy 50-17 in an empty Aviva Stadium on Saturday to bring the long-delayed 2020 Six Nations championship back with a late rush of tries that set up a Super Saturday last-day shootout with title rivals France and England...

Tennis-Azarenka and Sabalenka set for all-Belarusian final in Prague

Former world number one Victoria Azarenka trounced Greeces Maria Sakkari 6-1 6-3 on Saturday to reach the final of the JT Banka Ostrava Open, where she will meet fellow Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka. Third seed Sabalenka beat American Jennifer...

Setting example of communal harmony, both Hindus, Muslims celebrate Durga Puja in Siliguri

The Gouri Iccha Kali Mandir Durga Puja Committee of Tumbajote in Siliguri has set an example of communal harmony for the last 47 years with the participation of both the Hindu and Muslim communities in organising the event. Due to the COVID...

After viral video, two held for assaulting traffic policeman

The Mumbai Police on Saturday arrested two people including a woman for assaulting a Mumbai Police traffic personnel on duty on Kalbadevi Road after the act was caught in a viral video. However, the woman alleged that initially, she was abu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020