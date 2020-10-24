Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico's ruling Morena party elects leader after fractious race

The ruling Morena party of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador late on Friday chose a new leader, Mario Delgado, after two previous failed attempts characterised by bitter infighting.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 24-10-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 22:30 IST
Mexico's ruling Morena party elects leader after fractious race
Mario Delgado, a centrist leading Morena in the lower house of Congress, claimed victory over veteran political operator Porfirio Munoz Ledo, who has been critical of Lopez Obrador on certain issues. Image Credit: ANI

The ruling Morena party of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador late on Friday chose a new leader, Mario Delgado, after two previous failed attempts characterised by bitter infighting. Mario Delgado, a centrist leading Morena in the lower house of Congress, claimed victory over veteran political operator Porfirio Munoz Ledo, who has been critical of Lopez Obrador on certain issues.

Delgado won by taking 58.6% of the vote to 41.4% for Munoz Ledo, the El Universal newspaper said, citing Morena lawmakers. But in a sign of the underlying tensions that have spilt out in the open within Lopez Obrador's party, leftist Munoz Ledo, 87, disputed the result by saying it was "illegal".

"Today unity wins," Delgado, claiming victory, said on his Twitter account. "We are going to keep working so that our movement continues to conquer new spaces and advances the (Morena) transformation project." The previous poll was declared a tie, with both candidates accusing each other of trying to gain control of the party illegitimately.

Their ugly fight has come to represent the tensions roiling Morena, a party created by Lopez Obrador in 2014. A wide range of politicians with sometimes clashing ideologies joined Morena as the party gained momentum on way to its dominant 2018 national elections triumph by Lopez Obrador. The fissures in the party may pose a threat to Morena's electoral performance at the 2021 mid-term elections, where the party hopes to maintain its tight grip on Congress.

Delgado, 58, is seen to be close to both Mexico's president and Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, who some see as a potential successor to Lopez Obrador when his six-year term finishes. Mexican leaders can only serve one term. Munoz Ledo was aiming to become the leader of the third Mexican party, having headed the Institutional Revolutionary Party that ruled Mexico for seven decades as well as opposition Democratic Revolution Party. (Writing by Drazen Jorgic, Editing by Franklin Paul)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Better Call Saul Season 6: Final season to have 13 episodes, what more we know

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

As Diwali approaches, Gaushala in Mohali makes lamps out of cow dung

As the festival of Diwali approaches, a Gaushala in Punjabs Mohali district has started to make lamps out of cow dung, which they claim are eco-friendly and more efficient than others. Speaking to ANI, Pradeep Sharma, manager of the Gaushal...

When I bow before public, Digvijaya, Kamal Nath I'm kneeling because they don't understand humility: Shivraj

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that when he bows in front of the public, Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath say that he is kneeling because they dont understand what humility is. Chouhan said that Congres...

Gunmen storm school in Cameroon, killing at least six children

Gunmen stormed a school in Cameroon on Saturday and opened fire indiscriminately, killing at least six children and wounding about eight more in a region where separatist insurgents operate, officials and parents said. Arriving on motorbike...

Rajnath Singh reviews situation, preparedness in eastern sector at Army's Trishakti Corps in Sukna

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday visited the Headquarters of 33 Corps at Sukna in Darjeeling and reviewed situation and preparedness in the Eastern Sector. The Defence Minister was accompanied by Chief of the Army Staff General M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020