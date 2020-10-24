Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump votes early in Florida as Biden warns of COVID-19 'dark winter'

Democratic rival Joe Biden also hit the campaign trail on Saturday, speaking at a drive-in rally of supporters in the battleground state of Pennsylvania where he warned of a looming "dark winter" unless the Trump administration does not do a better job at fighting the coronavirus. With 10 days to go in the campaign, about 54.2 million Americans have already cast early ballots, a pace that could lead to the highest voter turnout in more than a century, according to data from the U.S. Elections Project.

Reuters | Updated: 24-10-2020 23:27 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 23:25 IST
Trump votes early in Florida as Biden warns of COVID-19 'dark winter'
Trump cast his ballot at a library in West Palm Beach, near his Mar-a-Lago resort, after switching his permanent residence and voter registration last year from New York to Florida, a must-win battleground for his re-election bid. Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump voted in his adopted home of Florida before hitting the campaign trail for rallies in three swing states on Saturday, joining more than 54 million Americans who have cast early ballots at a record-setting pace ahead of the Nov. 3 election. Trump cast his ballot at a library in West Palm Beach, near his Mar-a-Lago resort, after switching his permanent residence and voter registration last year from New York to Florida, a must-win battleground for his re-election bid.

"I voted for a guy named Trump," he told reporters after voting. Democratic rival Joe Biden also hit the campaign trail on Saturday, speaking at a drive-in rally of supporters in the battleground state of Pennsylvania where he warned of a looming "dark winter" unless the Trump administration does not do a better job at fighting the coronavirus.

With 10 days to go in the campaign, about 54.2 million Americans have already cast early ballots, a pace that could lead to the highest voter turnout in more than a century, according to data from the U.S. Elections Project. Trump has regularly condemned mail-in voting without evidence as prone to fraud, even though experts say it is as safe as any other method. He voted by mail in two elections since he switched his address to Florida.

The large number of early voters is a sign of the intense interest in this year's election, as well as concerns about avoiding crowded polling places on Election Day and reducing the risk of exposure to the coronavirus, which has killed more than 224,000 Americans. The United States set a single-day record of more than 84,000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, with the spike in infections hitting election swing states Ohio, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Many states have expanded in-person early voting and mail-in ballots as a safer way to vote during the pandemic. Biden addressed supporters in Bristol, Pennsylvania, gathered in pickup trucks or cars, many with their windows or sunroofs down.

"It's going to be a dark winter ahead unless we change our ways," he said of Trump's attempts to contain the coronavirus, which has killed more people in the United State than any other country. The former vice president spoke on a stage decorated with hay and pumpkins carved to say "VOTE" and painted with the names of Biden and his running mate Senator Kamala Harris.

Trump has accused Biden of overstating the health crisis to scare Americans into voting for him. Opinion polls show Biden leading Trump nationally, but the race is much closer in the battleground states that will decide the election. Trump will head to three of those after voting, holding rallies in North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin.

In Pennsylvania, polls show Biden narrowly leading. A Reuters/Ipsos survey released earlier this week showed Biden with a four-percentage point advantage over Trump in the state, down from seven points the week before. Biden will get some help again on Saturday from former President Barack Obama, who will hold a drive-in rally in Miami.

Obama, still popular in the party nearly four years after leaving office, delivered a blistering attack on Trump's leadership when he made his 2020 campaign-trail debut in Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Better Call Saul Season 6: Final season to have 13 episodes, what more we know

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

As Diwali approaches, Gaushala in Mohali makes lamps out of cow dung

As the festival of Diwali approaches, a Gaushala in Punjabs Mohali district has started to make lamps out of cow dung, which they claim are eco-friendly and more efficient than others. Speaking to ANI, Pradeep Sharma, manager of the Gaushal...

When I bow before public, Digvijaya, Kamal Nath I'm kneeling because they don't understand humility: Shivraj

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that when he bows in front of the public, Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath say that he is kneeling because they dont understand what humility is. Chouhan said that Congres...

Gunmen storm school in Cameroon, killing at least six children

Gunmen stormed a school in Cameroon on Saturday and opened fire indiscriminately, killing at least six children and wounding about eight more in a region where separatist insurgents operate, officials and parents said. Arriving on motorbike...

Rajnath Singh reviews situation, preparedness in eastern sector at Army's Trishakti Corps in Sukna

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday visited the Headquarters of 33 Corps at Sukna in Darjeeling and reviewed situation and preparedness in the Eastern Sector. The Defence Minister was accompanied by Chief of the Army Staff General M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020