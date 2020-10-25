Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden repeats no fracking ban at Pennsylvania rally

Speaking at a drive-in rally on the grounds of a community college in Bristol, near Philadelphia, he said: “Let me be clear, I’m not banning fracking in Pennsylvania or anywhere else." People in about 100 cars blared their horns. Still, Biden noted that climate change could lead to more catastrophic floods in places like along the nearby Delaware River.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-10-2020 00:36 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 00:30 IST
Biden repeats no fracking ban at Pennsylvania rally
Biden also said during this week’s debate with Trump that the country would have to “transition away from the oil industry” to combat climate change -- something he didn’t mention on Saturday. Image Credit: ANI

Joe Biden is repeating that he has no plans to ban hydraulic fracturing in Pennsylvania, a critical battleground state where many jobs depend on the industry. Speaking at a drive-in rally on the grounds of a community college in Bristol, near Philadelphia, he said: "Let me be clear, I'm not banning fracking in Pennsylvania or anywhere else." People in about 100 cars blared their horns.

Still, Biden noted that climate change could lead to more catastrophic floods in places like along the nearby Delaware River. "We can do something about it," he said. "But we've got to come together." President Donald Trump has repeatedly accused Biden of supporting a ban on fracking. Biden mistakenly suggested during a Democratic presidential primary debate that he did, but his campaign quickly corrected that. The former vice president has promised to end fracking on federal land.

Biden also said during this week's debate with Trump that the country would have to "transition away from the oil industry" to combat climate change -- something he didn't mention on Saturday. Biden has since clarified that the process would be gradual and not cost people who rely on the energy sector their jobs.

TRENDING

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

Xiaomi opens northernmost offline retail point in Russia's Murmansk city

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Police officer fired after shooting of Black couple in Illinois

A police officer in Waukegan, Illinois, was fired after he shot and killed an unarmed Black teenager and wounded the young mans 20-year-old Black girlfriend during a traffic stop earlier this week.The unidentified officer was terminated fro...

SAD poses four questions to Punjab CM over agricultural bills passed by assembly

Shiromani Akali Dal SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday asked Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh if he had annulled the central agri-marketing laws and when the new bills passed in the assembly would come into being. The party po...

Venezuelan opposition figure Lopez abandons Caracas refuge to flee abroad

Venezuelan opposition politician Leopoldo Lopez abandoned the Spanish ambassadors residence in Caracas on Saturday to flee the country, more than a year after seeking refuge there to escape house arrest, his party said. Lopezs party, Popula...

Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases near 1.7 million: Africa CDC

Addis Ababa Ethiopia, October 25 ANIXinhua The number of confirmed cases in the African continent has reached 1,696,286, Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Africa CDC said on Saturday. The continental disease control and prev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020