BJP launches training programme to prepare booth-level workers for 2022 civic body polls in Delhi

In each session, senior leaders of the Delhi BJP, including MPs and MLAs, will address the workers on various topics, including local issues, use of social media to extend the party's reach, changes in the national capital after 2014, the mainstream political ideologies of present day India and the concept of "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India). "The training will be aimed at preparing the workers for future challenges, including the municipal corporations in the city due in 2022," an office-bearer of the Delhi BJP said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2020 12:04 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 12:04 IST
With an aim to prepare the party cadre for the 2022 municipal corporation polls, the Delhi BJP has launched an extensive training programme for its workers at the booth level, party leaders said on Sunday. The party has trained 200 senior leaders of the organisation to conduct the training in blocks, Delhi BJP general secretary and training head Harsh Malhotra said.

A total of 2,800 workers in 280 block units of the national capital will be trained by these leaders, he added. The training programme was launched on Dussehra with senior BJP leaders holding meetings with workers in different parts of the city.

"Meetings, divided into 10 sessions, will be held for two days. The training programme will go on till all 280 blocks are covered in about a month," a senior BJP leader said. In each session, senior leaders of the Delhi BJP, including MPs and MLAs, will address the workers on various topics, including local issues, use of social media to extend the party's reach, changes in the national capital after 2014, the mainstream political ideologies of present day India and the concept of "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India).

"The training will be aimed at preparing the workers for future challenges, including the municipal corporations in the city due in 2022," an office-bearer of the Delhi BJP said. Senior Delhi BJP leaders, including its president Adesh Gupta and general secretary (organisation) Siddharthan, will address different sessions of the training programme, he added.

"An important part of these training sessions will be the interaction between the senior leaders and booth-level workers regarding organisational and local issues at the block level," he said. The BJP registered a massive victory in the 2017 civic body polls in Delhi and won all three municipal corporations in the city that it has been ruling since 2007.

Each meeting will be attended by all the block-level office-bearers numbering around 40-50, besides other senior workers of the party. BJP leaders said social distancing and other safety precautions will be ensured in view of COVID-19. Also, the joint rendition of the party song will be curtailed and recordings will be used to prevent any infection, they said.

Video messages from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president JP Nadda will be shown in each training programme, the leaders added..

