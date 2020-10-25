Former Cong MLA Rahul Lodhi joins BJP in Madhya Pradesh

Former Congress MLA Rahul Lodhi joined Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday in Bhopal. Lodhi had tendered his resignation to Protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma earlier today.

"MLA from Damoh area, Rahul Lodhi has resigned from his post which has been accepted," Rameshwar Shama tweeted. "I have worked with Congress for around 14 months but I couldn't work for the development. All the public welfare schemes have been put to a halt in Damoh. Today I have joined BJP willingly. I am sure that Damoh will touch great heights," said Lodhi. (ANI)