National e-book to compile social works carried out by Centre: JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Sunday said that a national e-book will be made consisting of all the social works carried out by the Centre.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2020 14:57 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 14:57 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Sunday said that a national e-book will be made consisting of all the social works carried out by the Centre. Nadda inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various BJP district offices in Rajasthan through video conferencing today.

On the occasion, he said, "A document should be made of the social works that we have done. We are compiling all these and making a national e-book. Which will be translated into 9 languages of UN. It will become a document of the world showing that India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the society fought against the coronavirus in collaboration with the government." "Due to the pandemic, several other countries across the world which were doing good in the health sector also started feeling helpless. At that time Modi ji did the task of saving 130 crore people by taking timely and bold decisions," he added.

Nadda added that from the very beginning, the organisation of Rajasthan BJP has developed in structure. "You have developed the policy by advancing the party. The party has moved forward with the intention of taking everyone along," he added.

"All of you, on the heroic soil of Rajasthan, have made a good decision, and carried forward the office programme to strengthen the organisation. I salute such a brave land and congratulate the party workers of Rajasthan who are carrying out the inauguration two offices and laying the foundation stone of six offices," he added. The BJP chief stated that when Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of the country in 2014, he had wished BJP to be determined to work for a long time, so the BJP should have a good office in every district.

"Working at the residence, the party gradually becomes the family. Working in the office always builds sacraments of the party and that is why many other parties became a part of the family and the BJP party itself became a big family," said Nadda. "BJP workers did a great job during COVID-19 period. All other parties have been locked down and are still continuing to do so. But BJP was the only party that had a political side but during COVID-19 the party also showed its social side," he added.

Speaking about the farm laws Nadda said, agrarian reform laws are revolutionary which give freedom to farmers. "Modi ji has made the farmer so capable that he can sell his produce in any market of the world and can know the price of the produce in the world markets," he added.

"I am confident that the office that has been set up today will be equipped and will do all functions in a well-equipped manner. Efforts will be made to ensure mental development, political development of the workers. So that if our worker stands in the society, then the public says that with this we will get to learn something," said Nadda. (ANI)

