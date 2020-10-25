Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lithuania holds parliamentary vote as pandemic hits jobs

Two other center-left parties that have crossed the 5% support threshold into parliament could join the Farmers and Greens in a new coalition but they have few candidates in the runoff. More than 7% of Lithuania's 2.5 million voters have already cast early ballots for the runoff, according to election authorities who set up special drive-in polling stations because of the pandemic.

PTI | Vilnius | Updated: 25-10-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 15:03 IST
Lithuania holds parliamentary vote as pandemic hits jobs
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Polling stations opened Sunday across Lithuania for a parliamentary runoff election in which the winner will have to tackle a growing health crisis and high unemployment due to the coronavirus pandemic. The election is widely expected to bring about a change of leadership in the southernmost Baltic nation, which has been governed by a center-left coalition for four years. In the first round of voting on Oct. 11, three center-right opposition parties finished with a combined lead.

In the second round, 68 of the 141 seats in Lithuania's legislative assembly, the Seimas, are up for grabs. The other seats were allotted after the Oct. 11 first round of voting. The first round resulted in the conservative Homeland Union party winning 23 seats, or 24.8% of the vote, while the ruling Farmers and Greens party only grabbed 16 seats, or 17.5%.

"If the conservatives are successful on Sunday, they would very likely try to form a new ruling coalition with other two center-right partners — the Freedom Party and the Liberal movement," Vilnius University political scientist Tomas Janeliunas told The Associated Press. "Yet this would be a rather fragile majority." Some 54 Homeland Union candidates made it into the runoff, while the Farmers and Greens have 32 contenders. Together, the Freedom Party and the Liberal movement have 21 candidates. Two other center-left parties that have crossed the 5% support threshold into parliament could join the Farmers and Greens in a new coalition but they have few candidates in the runoff.

More than 7% of Lithuania's 2.5 million voters have already cast early ballots for the runoff, according to election authorities who set up special drive-in polling stations because of the pandemic. Voters this year must wear a face mask and bring their own pen. Polling stations close at 8 p.m. and results are expected overnight.

Lithuania, a member of the European Union and NATO, has kept strong democratic traditions and sustainable economic growth since declaring independence from the Soviet Union in 1990. It has also played a major diplomatic role as the protests in Belarus, its southern neighbor, unfold against that nation's authoritarian leader. The country fared comparatively well during the first wave of the pandemic, but like elsewhere in Europe this fall, the nation of 3 million has reported worrying infection spikes in recent weeks. Overall, it has seen over 9,500 cases and 129 reported deaths.

After weeks of hesitation, the Lithuanian government imposed a quarantine in 12 of 60 districts that starts on Monday. Opposition lawmakers have criticized the government for not doing enough to stabilize the latest outbreak. The economic impact of the pandemic has hit Lithuania hard: it's unemployment rate was over 14% in September compared to 9% in February. The outgoing parliament had drafted a 2021 budget with a 4-billion euro ($4.7 billion) deficit.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson renegotiated contracts after Fifty Shades of Grey’s success

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WBBL: Sydney Thunder to take knee throughout entire tournament

Sydney Thunder have confirmed that the side would be taking the knee throughout the entire Womens Big Bash WBBL to show their support towards the Black Lives Matter movement. All teams have committed to perform the Indigenous Barefoot Circl...

Najwa Najjar announces new musical project 'Kiss of a Stranger'

Filmmaker Najwa Najjar has announced her upcoming project Kiss of a Stranger, based on an original script she wrote during the lockdown. According to Variety, the film is a musical project set during the Golden Age of Egyptian cinema in the...

Avendus Capital looks to treble asset management biz AUM to USD 3 bn by 2024

Leading investment bank Avendus Capital, which recently rejigged the top management as part of completing two decades of operations, is betting big on the asset management vertical, looking to treble its AUM to over USD 3 billion by 2024, a...

Entire Bihar is my family, serving people is my duty: Nitish Kumar

By Rizwan Arif While addressing a public rally in Phulparas constituency on Sunday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lashed out at dynastic politics of the opposition and said that the whole state is his family.For others, wife, son, daugh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020