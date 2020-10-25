Left Menu
Tejashwi should clarify whether along with Congress he also had understanding with radical elements: Naqvi

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday questioned Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) over its Mahagathbandhan ally Congress' alleged ties with the Muslim League and the Popular Front of India (PFI).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 17:32 IST
BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi speaking at a press conference on Sunday. photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday questioned Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) over its Mahagathbandhan ally Congress' alleged ties with the Muslim League and the Popular Front of India (PFI). The BJP leader said it was important to make RJD's stance on the issue clear to the people of Bihar ahead of the election.

"We want to ask Tejashwi Yadav whether along with Congress, his party (RJD) has also had an understanding with Jamaat-e-Islami and other radical elements in Bihar. These are questions of national security, not politics," Naqvi said at a press conference here. He also said that the Shiv Sena in Bihar should also clear its stance on its Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) ally in Maharashtra.

Naqvi further slammed the Congress by saying, "The party which calls itself secular is sponsoring radicalism. They tweet different questions for us, but they should clarify their stance on their plans with the Jamaat-e-Islami, PFI and other such elements." "There is a competition between Left and Congress parties to become the bigger protector of radical elements. They have no concerns for national security or clearing out radical elements," he added.

He also raised the issue of Jamaat e Islami flags being raised in the campaigns of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. "When Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was fighting elections from Wayanad, the country was surprised why more Jamaat e Islami flags were visible than those of the Congress? The first party to call itself nationalistic post-Independence Congress had entered into an agreement with the Muslim League too," Naqvi said.

He further added, "They then said that it is due to coalition pressure. The same political pressure is with Jamaat e Islami and the agreements which they have reached with PFI in them too Congress should clarify what pressures are there."." The Bihar Assembly elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3, and November 7. The counting of votes will be held on November 10.

Congress is fighting the elections under the banner of Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) led by RJD, along with the Left parties. (ANI)

