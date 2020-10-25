Left Menu
Union minister Kishan Reddy inaugurates BJP's new office in Vijayawada

Union minister G Kishan Reddy inaugurated the new office of the BJP's Andhra Pradesh unit in Vijayawada on Sunday and exhorted the party's rank and file to work for its expansion in the state. With that inspiration, we should work to strengthen the party and bring it to power in AP," the Union minister of state for home affairs said.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 25-10-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 19:12 IST
Union minister G Kishan Reddy inaugurated the new office of the BJP's Andhra Pradesh unit in Vijayawada on Sunday and exhorted the party's rank and file to work for its expansion in the state. He also said the Centre was committed to the development of the state.

"The BJP has the highest number of MPs and MLAs in the country. With that inspiration, we should work to strengthen the party and bring it to power in AP," the Union minister of state for home affairs said. He said the BJP was born for the people. He also asked party workers to fight for protecting people's interests.

BJP state president Somu Veerraju, MP G V L Narasimha Rao, MLC P N V Madhav, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sanghatan vice-chairman S Vishnuvardhan Reddy, BJP state affairs in-charge Sunil Deodhar and other leaders attended the event. The traditional 'Satyanarayana Swamy Vratam' was conducted on the occasion.

Earlier, Reddy had visited Indrakeeladri Hill and worshipped Goddess Kanaka Durga, who was decorated as Sri Raja Rajeswari Devi on the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashami. He was received with temple honours and taken into the sanctum sanctorum.

