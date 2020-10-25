Left Menu
Development News Edition

Upset in Seychelles presidential election as incumbent loses

Faure, who has been outspoken on the dangers of climate change and the need to protect island nations like his own, assumed the presidency in 2016 after longtime President James Michel stepped down after the ruling United Seychelles party lost parliamentary elections to an opposition coalition.

PTI | Victoria | Updated: 25-10-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 22:09 IST
Upset in Seychelles presidential election as incumbent loses
Representative image Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

The Seychelles presidential election has seen an upset, with the electoral commission on Sunday declaring longtime opposition contender Wavel Ramkalawan the winner over incumbent Danny Faure. The ruling party has been knocked from power for the first time since 1977. Opposition leader Ramkalawan, a 59-year-old priest who has largely devoted himself to politics, received 54% of the vote in the Indian Ocean island nation while Faure received 43%, the commission chair Danny Lucas said, calling the race "hotly contested".

"Mr Faure and I are very good friends and an election does not mean the end of one's contribution to one's motherland," Ramkalawan, a six-time presidential candidate, said shortly after the announcement. He promised a consultative approach and "no interference by the executive" in the work of the country's various institutions. Faure accepted his loss and added "I wish you all the best," the Seychelles News Agency reported. The outgoing president promised to continue living in the country and said he would be available to dispense advice.

The new president is expected to be sworn in Monday. Ramkalawan's party also won more than a two-third's majority of National Assembly seats, the news agency reported.

The voting turnout was roughly 75% in the archipelago nation of just under 100,000 people whose tourism-heavy economy has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. The United States and other nations quickly congratulated citizens of the Seychelles for the peaceful election, with the US calling the vote "orderly and free".

The US congratulated Ramkalawan, saying that "your historic election is evidence that Seychelles has become a truly democratic nation." The country's history includes a stretch of one-party rule, a coup in 1977 and a coup attempt in 1981. Faure, who has been outspoken on the dangers of climate change and the need to protect island nations like his own, assumed the presidency in 2016 after longtime President James Michel stepped down after the ruling United Seychelles party lost parliamentary elections to an opposition coalition.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson renegotiated contracts after Fifty Shades of Grey’s success

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

2 teens drown in canal in east Delhi

Two teenagers drowned in a canal when they were playing near it in east Delhis New Ashok Nagar area, police said on Sunday. The deceased have been identified Amit 15 and Harsh 15, both residents of New Ashok Nagar, they said, adding that t...

Wolfsburg beats Bielefeld 2-1 for 1st Bundesliga win

Wolfsburg held on to beat visiting Arminia Bielefeld 2-1 on Sunday for its first win of the season in the Bundesliga. Sven Schipplocks 80th-minute strike gave Bielefeld hope of a point and prompted the home side to scramble to prevent an eq...

Sudan says it will discuss trade, migration deals with Israel

Sudan and Israel will discuss agreements to cooperate on trade and migration issues in the coming weeks, the Sudanese foreign ministry said on Sunday, signalling steps to implement a normalisation pact after decades of hostilities. Israel f...

McGowan wins Italian Open for 2nd European Tour title

English golfer Ross McGowan chipped in from a greenside bunker at No. 16 and rolled in a birdie at the last hole to earn a one-stroke victory at the Italian Open on Sunday, securing his first title on the European Tour in 11 years. McGowan ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020