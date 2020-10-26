Left Menu
Bihar Polls: Mayawati seeks votes for BSP, alliance partners

As campaigning for the first phase of the high-decibel Bihar Assembly elections ends today evening, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati has appealed to people of Bihar to vote for BSP and its alliance partners.

As campaigning for the first phase of the high-decibel Bihar Assembly elections ends today evening, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati has appealed to people of Bihar to vote for BSP and its alliance partners. "Preparations for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections began today with the end of the election campaign. Therefore, there is an appeal to everyone that they should make the BSP and RLSP, etc. coalition successful by giving their vote, while staying away from all kinds of tactics and conspiracies of the opponents," Mayawati tweeted.

The Bihar Assembly elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3, and November 7. The counting of votes will be held on November 10. While BJP is fighting the elections along with Janata Dal (United), and two other parties, Congress is fighting the elections under the banner of Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) led by RJD, along with the Left parties. (ANI)

