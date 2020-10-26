Left Menu
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar tests positive for COVID-19

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-10-2020 12:06 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 12:06 IST
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar tests positive for COVID-19
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. His office said Pawar is admitted to a hospital in Mumbai for treatment.

"Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar tests positive for COVID-19, he is admitted to a hospital in Mumbai," said the Office of the Deputy CM in a statement. With 1,41,001 total active cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by COVID-19 in the country. While 14,60,755 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, 43,264 have died so far. (ANI)

