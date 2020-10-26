Left Menu
Providing free COVID-19 vaccine is state matter: Manoj Tiwari slams Uddhav Thackeray

Calling it a 'state matter' Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoj Tiwari on Monday slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray who criticised the BJP for including the promise of free COVID-19 vaccines for people of Bihar in the manifesto ahead of the state polls.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 26-10-2020 12:47 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 12:47 IST
Manoj Tiwari (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Calling it a 'state matter' Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoj Tiwari on Monday slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray who criticised the BJP for including the promise of free COVID-19 vaccines for people of Bihar in the manifesto ahead of the state polls. "Instead of slamming BJP, why doesn't Uddhav ji ensures free vaccine for COVID-19 in Maharashtra. This is purely a state matter, elections are going on in Bihar and NDA (National Democratic Allaince) will provide free vaccine if voted to power. In fact, we think that Uddhav ji should bear the overall expenses of the vaccine if he wants to," Bhojpuri-actor and singer-turned politician Tiwari said.

His reaction came a day after Thackeray attacked the BJP on several issues while speaking at Shiv Sena's annual Dussehra rally in Mumbai. "You are talking about giving free vaccines in Bihar. Is the rest of the country Pakistan or Bangladesh? Those speaking like that should be ashamed of themselves. You are at the centre," Thackeray said.

Bihar Assembly elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The result will be declared on November 10. (ANI)

