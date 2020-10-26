Left Menu
J-K police detain BJP workers trying to hoist national flag at clock tower in Srinagar's Lal Chowk

Jammu and Kashmir Police detained Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers who were allegedly trying to hoist the national flag at the clock tower in Lal Chowk, Srinagar on Monday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 26-10-2020 12:56 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 12:56 IST
A visual from clock tower in Lal Chowk, Srinagar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Meanwhile, BJP workers were also seen hoisting the national flag at the People's Democratic Party (PDP) office in the city. Recently, People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti, who was released from detention on October 13, said that she will not hoist or raise the tricolour till the flag of Jammu and Kashmir was restored.

Mufti has announced that she will not contest polls till Article 370 was reinstated and the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was restored. She was detained in August last year after the government abrogated Article 370 and revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. This development comes after National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah has been chosen as the President for Peoples' Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), who declared to fight together for the restoration of Article 370, calling the decision to repeal it as 'unconstitutional'.

Last week, seven mainstream political parties in the state formed Peoples' Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) and demanded the government of India to return all rights of people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh held before last year. "We have named this alliance as the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. Our battle is a constitutional battle, we want the government of India to return to the people of the State the rights they held before 5th August 2019," Abdullah said while addressing to media after the meeting.

Peoples' Alliance for Gupkar Declaration said that they were 'anti-BJP', but not 'anti-national'. (ANI)

