Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kremlin says Joe Biden is wrong that Russia is number one threat

The Russian leader said on Sunday that he saw nothing criminal in past business ties with Ukraine or Russia developed by Biden's son Hunter, marking out his disagreement with one of Trump's attack lines in the U.S. election.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-10-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 15:34 IST
Kremlin says Joe Biden is wrong that Russia is number one threat
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

The Kremlin said on Monday that U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's assessment of Russia as the biggest threat to U.S. national security was wrong and encouraged hatred of Russia.

The comments come just over a week before Biden faces Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election. Biden is ahead in the polls. "We absolutely do not agree," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call, when asked to comment on Biden's assessment.

"We can only regret that absolute hatred of the Russian Federation is spread in this way." Moscow's ties with Washington have been at post-Cold War lows since 2014.

Putin, who has praised Trump in the past for saying he wanted better ties with Moscow, has said Russia will work with any U.S. leader, while noting what he called Joe Biden's "sharp anti-Russian rhetoric". The Russian leader said on Sunday that he saw nothing criminal in past business ties with Ukraine or Russia developed by Biden's son Hunter, marking out his disagreement with one of Trump's attack lines in the U.S. election.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

LIC HFL sanctions over Rs 1,000 cr loan to pensioners in 2 months

LIC Housing Finance Ltd LICHFL has sanctioned over Rs 1,000 crore loans to pensioners and those nearing retirement from pensionable jobs since its launch a little over two months ago, a senior company official has said. The countrys leading...

UK pharmacy chain Boots offers $150 COVID tests for asymptomatic people

British high-street pharmacy chain Boots said on Monday it was launching in-store COVID-19 testing at 120 pounds 156 per test for asymptomatic people, and that a 12-minute test would be launched within weeks. Boots, a ubiquitous presence in...

Himalayan or Indus Suture Zone in Ladakh found to be tectonically active

The suture zone of the Himalayas or the Indus Suture Zone ISZ in the Ladakh region where Indian and Asian Plates are joined has been found to be tectonically active, as against current understanding that it is a locked zone.This could have ...

Priyanka Chopra practices golf 'in between shots' in Germany

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas who is currently shooting for her upcoming project in Germany, on Monday took out a moment to practice golf in between the shots. The 38-year-old actor who will soon be seen alongside Keanu Reeves in The Matrix 4...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020