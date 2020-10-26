Left Menu
Legal LGD3 DL-COURT-COAL Coal scam: Ex-Minister Dilip Ray awarded 3-year jail term New Delhi: Former union minister Dilip Ray was on Monday awarded three-year jail term by a Delhi court in a coal scam case pertaining to irregularities in the allocation of a Jharkhand coal block in 1999. LGD7 SC-MP-RALLIES SC stays MP HC order asking political parties to conduct virtual campaign for bypoll New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Madhya Pradesh High Court order asking political parties to conduct their campaign for the November 3 assembly bypolls virtually instead of holding physical rallies due to COVID-19.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 17:09 IST
These are the top stories at 5 pm: Nation LGD14 SC-LD STUBBLE BURNING Stubble burning: SC keeps in abeyance its Oct 16 order appointing Justice M B Lokur panel New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday kept in abeyance its October 16 order appointing one-man panel of retired apex court judge Justice Madan B Lokur to monitor the steps taken by neighbouring states to prevent stubble burning, which is a major cause of pollution in the Delhi-national capital region (NCR). DEL9 DL-AIR QUALITY Delhi's air quality 'very poor', stubble burning contribution may increase New Delhi: The national capital's air quality was recorded in the 'very poor' category on Monday morning and the share of stubble burning in the city's PM2.5 pollution is likely to increase, according to a central government agency.

DEL23 LD INDOUS Defence Minister Rajnath Singh holds talks with his US counterpart New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his US counterpart Mark T Esper held extensive talks on Monday, covering various aspects of fast expanding defence and strategic ties, including ways to further deepen military-to-military cooperation, between the two countries. DEL10 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: New cases drop below 50,000 in India New Delhi: New coronavirus infections reported in India in a span of 24 hours dropped below 50,000 for the second time this month, while the new fatalities registered during the same period fell under 500 after 108 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

DEL20 MP-SCINDIA-INTERVIEW Kamal Nath, Digvijaya 'biggest gaddars'; BJP will win majority of seats in bypolls: Scindia New Delhi: Accusing former chief ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh of being the "biggest traitors" in Madhya Pradesh, BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday said they betrayed voters' trust by running a "corrupt" government and he had to leave the Congress after people's issues raised by him were not addressed despite approaching "every port of call". By Asim Kamal BOM5 MH-RANAUT-THACKERAY In fresh war of words, Kangana calls Uddhav Thackeray ‘worst product of nepotism’   Mumbai: Hitting out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for his comments at a rally, actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday described him as “the worse product of nepotism” and said her state Himachal Pradesh is the land of the gods not ‘ganja fields’. BOM3 MH-VIRUS-LD AJIT Maha DyCM Ajit Pawar tests positive for COVID-19, hospitalised Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is admitted to a hospital here as a precautionary measure on the advice of doctors.

CAL5 BH-POLL-CHIRAG LJP govt will send Nitish to jail for promoting corruption in seven resolves implementation: Chirag Patna/Arwal/Nokha: Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan Monday alleged corruption in Nitish Kumar's flagship 'Saat Nishchay' (seven resolves) scheme and said if voted to power he will get it probed and send to jail those found guilty, including the chief minister.

LGD6 SC-MINISTER SC stays contempt proceedings against Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the contempt proceedings initiated against Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal for alleged non-compliance of the Uttarakhand High Court's last year order on payment of rent by former chief ministers of the state for occupying government accommodation.

Business DCM21 BIZ-LD FUTURE-AMAZON Future Retail hints at challenging arbitration award against its deal with Reliance New Delhi: Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail on Monday hinted at challenging an arbitration order that put a temporary hold on its Rs 24,713 crore deal to sell assets to Reliance Industries. Foreign FGN17 US-ELECTION-LD REPORT Over 58.7 million Americans have already voted, but wait for poll result could be long: Report New York: More than 58.7 million Americans have voted in the 2020 presidential election so far, surpassing all early ballots cast in the 2016 polls, but an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots has given rise to the possibility that the result could be delayed as counting of votes may stretch beyond November 3, according to a media report. By Yoshita Singh FGN16 PAK-OPPOSITION-RALLY Sharif attacks Pak Army, ISI chief as Opposition says ‘sun about to set’ on Imran govt Karachi: Pakistan's deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif has blamed Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed for the current political situation in the country, as the Opposition parties held their third massive joint rally against Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government.

Latest News

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Merkels party postpones December 4 congress to choose new leaderThe executive committee of German Chancellor Angela Merkels Christian Democrats CDU has decided to postpone a party congres...

Modi didn't accept even tea during 9-hour questioning by Gujarat riots SIT: Raghavan

Without parrying a single question out of the 100-odd ones put to him by the 2002 Gujarat riots SIT, Narendra Modi as the then Gujarat chief minister kept his cool throughout the marathon 9-hour questioning and did not accept even a cup of ...

Couple, Nigerian among five arrested for banking frauds

Five members of a criminal gang, including a married couple and a Nigerian national, were arrested by the Dhule police of Maharashtra from New Delhi for banking frauds, an official said on Monday. The gang was engaged in hacking into bank a...

Five suspects arrested for Senzo Meyiwa murder

Exactly six years to the day that former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa, was shot dead, five suspects have been arrested for his murder.The breakthrough was announced by Police Minister Bheki Cele on Monday. The ...
