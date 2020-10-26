Nadda calls it historic after BJP wins majority 15 seats in LAHDC polls

Left Menu
After Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) election with a complete majority on Monday, party President JP Nadda called the win historic and expressed his gratitude to the people of Ladakh for their faith in the party.

ANI | Leh (Ladakh) | Updated: 26-10-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 20:34 IST
BJP President JP Nadda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

"BJP's victory in Leh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh election is historic. BJP has won 15 out of 26 seats. I congratulate Shri Jamyang Tsering Namgyal and all karyakartas of Ladakh unit of BJP. Gratitude to the people of Ladakh for their faith in BJP," tweeted Nadda.

Elections were held on 26 seats of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, out of which 15 were bagged by BJP. Congress won nine seats and independent candidates won from the remaining two seats. Lakadh BJP President Jamyang Tsering Namgyal also called it a major victory for the party.

"Major victory for BJP in UT Ladakh. BJP won 15 out of 26 seats in the Leh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh elections. BJP will form LAHDC Leh once again," tweeted Namgyal. Voting LAHDC was done on Thursday with peaceful polling in all areas including border constituencies. (ANI)

