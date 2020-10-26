Left Menu
Development News Edition

Merkel's party postpones Dec. 4 congress planned to choose new leader

The executive committee of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) has decided to postpone a party congress planned for Dec. 4 to elect a new leader, Secretary General Paul Ziemiak said on Monday. The executive committee agreed it could not hold the meeting, which it had planned to stage in Stuttgart, in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 27-10-2020 00:21 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 23:54 IST
Merkel's party postpones Dec. 4 congress planned to choose new leader
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The executive committee of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) has decided to postpone a party congress planned for Dec. 4 to elect a new leader, Secretary General Paul Ziemiak said on Monday.

The executive committee agreed it could not hold the meeting, which it had planned to stage in Stuttgart, in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. "The current situation would not allow a party conference on December 4," Ziemiak told reporters.

The timing of the election of a new CDU leader by 1,001 delegates is now unclear. Whoever wins will be in pole position to succeed Merkel, in power since 2005, as chancellor. She has said she will not seek re-election in federal elections due by October 2021.

So far, Armin Laschet, premier of the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, erstwhile Merkel rival Friedrich Merz, and foreign policy expert Norbert Roettgen are running to be chairman. Merz, who is leading in polls, said members of the "party establishment" were trying to prevent his election as leader by postponing the congress.

"I have clear indications that Armin Laschet got out the message that he needs more time to improve his performance," Merz told the Welt newspaper. Merz said the party should hold a virtual congress and then a postal vote.

Senior party sources said a decision on the new chancellor candidate to represent the conservative alliance of the CDU and its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), could not be decided before state elections in March. Ziemiak said the CDU executive committee would, if possible, decide at a Dec. 14 meeting on how to proceed on the congress, reviewing options including a digital party conference, though this would likely require a constitutional amendment.

The committee could also decide on the format at a meeting planned for mid-January. A digital conference followed by a postal vote was also conceivable. "There is a consensus that a party conference with physical presence would be the best option," Ziemiak said.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said in February she no longer wanted to succeed Merkel and would stand down as CDU leader.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soumitra Chatterjee put on ventilator support, condition worsens

Legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee was put on ventilator support as his condition worsened further on Monday evening, doctors said. His health condition further deteriorated late in the evening and oxygen support is less than 40 pe...

5 killed as boat capsizes in West Bengal's Murshidabad

Five people were killed after two country boats capsized in a water body here on Monday, police said. The bodies of five men, all of whom were residents of Beldanga, were fished out of Dumni water body, a senior police officer said.The inci...

Baseball-Dodgers' Kershaw rewriting legacy in World Series

Clayton Kershaws postseason misery has been a defining part of his legacy but he has done wonders to change that narrative by putting his Los Angeles Dodgers on the cusp of their first World Series title since 1988. One of the best pitchers...

Woman held for husband's murder

The Delhi Police on Monday arrested a woman for allegedly killing her husband in west Delhis Nihal Vihar area. The accused has been identified as Abigail, police said.On Monday morning, police received information from Deen Dayal Upadhyay H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020