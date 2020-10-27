Left Menu
Even bad words Nitishji uses against me are like blessings: Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said that the bad words used by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar against him are like "aashirwaad" (blessings) for him.

27-10-2020
Even bad words Nitishji uses against me are like blessings: Tejashwi Yadav
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said that the bad words used by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar against him are like "aashirwaad" (blessings) for him. "Even bad words used by Nitishji against me are like blessings to me. Nitishji is mentally and physically tired and that is why he can speak whatever he likes. I treat his words like a blessing. This time Bihar has decided to vote on the issues of employment and development," Yadav said in a tweet (roughly translated from Hindi).

In a veiled attack at Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav, Nitish Kumar had on Monday said that some people are interested in their self-promotion and not in work.Addressing a poll rally at Sakra Vidhan constituency in Muzzafarpur, Kumar had said that the crime rate in Bihar has reduced. "Crime has reduced in Bihar as the state is now at number 23 ranking, according to central government data. We are interested only in work, not in our self-promotion. Some are interested in the promotion and not work. Many people are interested in making statements and promotion. People should see what is there now and what was the condition before," he had said.

"Those who don't have any knowledge or experience, are speaking against me at the behest of their advisors. We are not interested in the campaign, we are concerned about nepotism. We consider whole Bihar as one family but for few, only blood relatives are their family," he had added. Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases -- October 28, November 3, and 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)

