NCP will contest next Goa Legislative Assembly with full strength: Praful Patel

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday announced that they will contest the next Goa Legislative Assembly with full strength, while not ruling out an alliance with like-minded parties. Addressing a press conference here Praful Patel said, "NCP will build up its organization in all the 40 assembly constituencies." "If there is alliance then the seat-sharing would be discussed later on," he added.

The elections for the State Legislative Assembly is due in February 2022. Moreover, the also NCP ruled out any alliance with Congress in the next elections. Praful Patel said that the NCP will be in a position to form the next government in Goa with like-minded parties, giving an alternative to Congress and BJP.

He said that many important leaders are in touch with him for joining or supporting an alliance with the NCP for the next elections. (ANI)