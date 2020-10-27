People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration condemns grant of property rights to non-State subjects in J-K, Ladakh

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Tuesday condemned the grant of property rights to non-State subjects enabled by the repeal of Jammu and Kashmir land laws. PAGD strongly condemns the repeal of J-K land laws "thereby stripping the permanent residents of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh of exclusive right to acquire and hold immovable property in the State - now unconstitutionally divided into two Union Territories and granting such rights to non State Subjects," a statement issued by spokesperson Sajjad Lone said.

Terming the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order as a huge betrayal, Lone said that it "is a massive assault on the rights of the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and grossly unconstitutional." The PAGD spokesperson also said that the Centre should desist from such acts while a challenge to the August 5, 2019 decision is before the court.

"The unconstitutional measure is clearly designed as an attempt to preempt the outcome of the challenge before the Supreme Court. The assault on exclusive property rights apart, changes in urban development laws and creation of Security Zones is bound to prejudicially affect environment and ecosystem in environmentally fragile regions of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh in utter disregard of grave environmental concerns" he added. PAGD has also called the repeal of Big Estates Abolition Act, which it said was the "first ever agrarian reform in subcontinent", "is an insult to the sacrifices of thousands of freedom fighters and farmers who fought against an autocratic and oppressive rule and a crude attempt to rewrite history."

Earlier this month Farooq Abdullah was chosen as the president, while Mehbooba Mufti was chosen as his deputy. Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami was assigned the role of the convener, while Sajjad Lone would serve as the spokesperson of the party formed by the coming together of politicians from various backgrounds active in the union territory. (ANI)