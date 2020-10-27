Left Menu
Campaigning ends for first phase in Rajasthan urban local body polls

State Election Commissioner P S Mehra said over 16.54 lakh voters will be able to vote in the first phase at 1,503 polling stations across 250 wards. Voting for the three civic bodies will be held on October 29 while counting of votes will take place on November 3 from 9 am onwards.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-10-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 20:57 IST
Campaigning for the first phase of voting on October 29 in Jaipur Heritage, Jodhpur North and Kota North municipal corporations came to an end on Tuesday evening. State Election Commissioner P S Mehra said over 16.54 lakh voters will be able to vote in the first phase at 1,503 polling stations across 250 wards.

Voting for the three civic bodies will be held on October 29 while counting of votes will take place on November 3 from 9 am onwards. He has appealed to the candidates to strictly follow the guidelines for coronavirus infection during the process.

The second phase of polling is to be held on November 1..

