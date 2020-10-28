Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar records 18.31% turnout till 11 AM in 1st phase of assembly polls

A total of 71 assembly segments of the state's 243 constituencies are voting in the first phase in which nearly 2.15 crore voters will decide the electoral fate of over 1,000 candidates. As per the provisional voter turnout data updated by the Election Commission at 11 AM, 18.31 per cent of the total electorate have exercised their franchise.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 28-10-2020 12:47 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 12:47 IST
Bihar records 18.31% turnout till 11 AM in 1st phase of assembly polls

Over 18.30 per cent voter turnout has been recorded till 11 AM in the first phase of Bihar assembly polls on Wednesday, the Election Commission said in its provisional data. A total of 71 assembly segments of the state's 243 constituencies are voting in the first phase in which nearly 2.15 crore voters will decide the electoral fate of over 1,000 candidates.

As per the provisional voter turnout data updated by the Election Commission at 11 AM, 18.31 per cent of the total electorate have exercised their franchise. The 71 constituencies are spread across 16 districts. The maximum 26.76 per cent turnout has been recorded in Lakhisarai, followed by Nawada (23.42%) and Banka (22.58 per cent).

Among other districts, Buxar has recorded 19.10 per cent turnout, Gaya 19.02 per cent, Aurangabad 18.46 per cent, Sheikhpura 17.31 per cent, Kaimur (Bhabua) 16.98 per cent and Bhojpur 16.21 per cent. Munger recorded a turnout of 15.71 per cent, Rohtas 15.32 per cent, Arwal 14.81 per cent, Jamui 13.91 per cent, Jehanabad 11.39 per cent, Bhagalpur 6.84 per cent and Patna 5.96 per cent. Union minister and senior BJP leader Giriraj Singh cast his vote at a polling booth in Lakhisarai, while former Bihar chief minister and HAM president Jitan Ram Manjhi exercised his franchise at a booth in Gaya.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Schools in Delhi to remain closed till further orders

All schools in Delhi will continue to be closed till further orders in view of the COVID-19 situation, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Wednesday. Parents are not in favour of reopening schools either, Sisodia said at an on...

LG Velvet, LG Wing 5G Swivel phone launched in India

The LG Wing has been launched in India alongside the LG Velvet. The Indian version of LG Velvet is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset as against the Snapdragon 765G 5G chipset found in the global variant.LG Velvet is priced at R...

New Cybersecurity Center comes online at precisely the right time at PMU

As the world continues to become ever more dependent on digital presence, Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd Universitys PMU has established the Cybersecurity Center to develop trainings and curricula for students, faculty, and professionals to secur...

European stocks hit late-May lows as lockdown fears rattle investors

Losses accelerated across European stock markets on Wednesday, with the benchmark STOXX 600 tumbling to its lowest level since late-May on fears of a new national lockdown in France and tighter curbs elsewhere to combat a surge in coronavir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020