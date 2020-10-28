Bihar Polls: Balgudar villagers in Lakhisarai district boycott elections

Voters of Balgudar village in Lakhisarai district boycotted elections in protest against the construction of a museum on a playground. Booth number 115 wore a deserted look as the villagers decided not to cast their vote.

"The villagers are not voting as they are protesting against the construction of a museum on a playground," said booth number 115 presiding officer Mohammad Ikramul Haq. Meanwhile, Kumar Sinha, Bihar Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate told ANI that good governance is visible but the atmosphere of boycott that has been created in some places is "sponsored".

"The administration has fully assured that the public's demands will be met. People are boycotting election due to some pressure. People are under pressure by the anti-social elements mindset of the opposition," he added. Voting began in 71 constituencies spread across 16 districts in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on Wednesday at 7 am.

This is the first election that is being held amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)