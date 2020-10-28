Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tanzania votes for president amid fears of violence, fraud

Voters in Tanzania are going to the polls on Wednesday for a presidential election that the opposition warns is already deeply compromised by manipulation and deadly violence. Deadly violence erupted ahead of the vote as the opposition accused police of shooting dead nine people in the semi-autonomous region of Zanzibar.

PTI | Nairobi | Updated: 28-10-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 16:11 IST
Tanzania votes for president amid fears of violence, fraud

Voters in Tanzania are going to the polls on Wednesday for a presidential election that the opposition warns is already deeply compromised by manipulation and deadly violence. “My life is in danger,” the chairman of one of the East African nation's top opposition parties, Freeman Mbowe of CHADEMA, tweeted early in the morning, asserting that “heavily armed gangsters” protected by police had raided his hotel and seized two of his security guards.

Tanzania, once praised for its relative peace and its peacemaking efforts in Africa, has become a human rights crisis as diplomats, the United Nations human rights office and others say the government under President John Magufuli has stifled media, civil society and opposition voices. He also has been accused of downplaying the coronavirus pandemic. The populist Magufuli, who made his name in part by targeting corruption, now seeks a second five-year term in one of Africa's most populous and fastest-growing economies. His top opposition challenger is Tundu Lissu, a survivor of an assassination attempt in 2017 who returned from exile earlier this year to campaign.

Lissu has urged people to go into the streets to protest if election results are announced Thursday without being counted properly. The opposition, however, is split as 15 presidential candidates seek a win. More than 29 million have registered to vote on Wednesday.

Internet services slowed ahead of the vote. Fewer major election observers will be present, and few in foreign media received approval to report on the ground. Deadly violence erupted ahead of the vote as the opposition accused police of shooting dead nine people in the semi-autonomous region of Zanzibar. Police said that ruling party supporters shot dead two people at a rally in a town in the northeast. The ruling party did not respond to requests for comment.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Childless for years, COVID-19 patient delivers twins in TN

A 44-year-old pregnant woman, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19, successfully delivered twins at a government hospital here. Besides handling a COVID-19 patient, the doctors also encountered complications during the caesarean surger...

Ex-MP and farmer leader Raju Shetti admitted in Pune hospital

Former Lok Sabha MP and prominent farmer leader Raju Shetti has been admitted to a private hospital in Pune city of Maharashtra after he felt unwell, his aide said on Wednesday. Shetti 53, who heads the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna, a lead...

Delhi University VC Yogesh Tyagi suspended

Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi was suspended on Wednesday on the orders of President Ram Nath Kovind who has also directed an inquiry against him over allegations of dereliction of duty, according to officials of the Ministry...

Under-pressure German COVID-19 lab produces run of false positive tests

Germanys government defended the accuracy of its coronavirus testing procedures on Wednesday, after a Bavarian laboratory delivered a run of false positives that it blamed on pressure of work and a shortage of reagents.The MVZ Laboratory in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020