Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress rejects notification of new land laws in J&K: JKPCC chief

The Congress party rejects the new land laws and vows to fight for protection of rights," Mir said addressing a public gathering in Gurez area of Bandipora district. The Centre had on Tuesday cleared the decks for people from across the country to buy land in Jammu and Kashmir by amending several laws.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-10-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 16:35 IST
Congress rejects notification of new land laws in J&K: JKPCC chief

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Wednesday said his party rejects the new land laws notified by the Centre for the Union territory. "The new land law is another gift of BJP to people of J&K. The Congress party rejects the new land laws and vows to fight for protection of rights," Mir said addressing a public gathering in Gurez area of Bandipora district.

The Centre had on Tuesday cleared the decks for people from across the country to buy land in Jammu and Kashmir by amending several laws. In a gazette notification, the Ministry of Home Affairs made several changes to the land laws, including one that allows use of agricultural land for setting up facilities of public purpose.

The most important amendment has been made in the Jammu and Kashmir Development Act that deals with disposal of land with the Centre omitting the phrase "permanent resident of the state" from Section 17 of the law. Reacting to the notification, Mir said betrayal and politics of deceit was the hallmark of BJP, which was hell-bent upon snatching everything from the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh by amending and bringing in different laws.

The party leader said the central government was least bothered about the aspirations of the people and "takes decisions, which were one sided, politically motivated and against the wishes of the people". He termed the new land laws as an assault on the rights of people saying Congress party would not accept such "anti-J&K decisions" by the Centre.

"The new land law is bound to create unease in the J&K, which has been downgraded into two Union territories post abrogation of special status. "People not only in J&K, but in the entire country have realised that BJP was hell-bent on implementing its agenda undemocratically, unconditionally, besides incorporating different laws from time to time, aiming to change the narratives," Mir said.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Childless for years, COVID-19 patient delivers twins in TN

A 44-year-old pregnant woman, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19, successfully delivered twins at a government hospital here. Besides handling a COVID-19 patient, the doctors also encountered complications during the caesarean surger...

Ex-MP and farmer leader Raju Shetti admitted in Pune hospital

Former Lok Sabha MP and prominent farmer leader Raju Shetti has been admitted to a private hospital in Pune city of Maharashtra after he felt unwell, his aide said on Wednesday. Shetti 53, who heads the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna, a lead...

Delhi University VC Yogesh Tyagi suspended

Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi was suspended on Wednesday on the orders of President Ram Nath Kovind who has also directed an inquiry against him over allegations of dereliction of duty, according to officials of the Ministry...

Under-pressure German COVID-19 lab produces run of false positive tests

Germanys government defended the accuracy of its coronavirus testing procedures on Wednesday, after a Bavarian laboratory delivered a run of false positives that it blamed on pressure of work and a shortage of reagents.The MVZ Laboratory in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020