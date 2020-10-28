Left Menu
Development News Edition

Small shopkeepers,youths,farmers angry with Modi and Nitish: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Wednesday said there was anger among small shopkeepers, youths, farmers and labourers against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the national level and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Bihar.

PTI | Darbhanga | Updated: 28-10-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 17:18 IST
Small shopkeepers,youths,farmers angry with Modi and Nitish: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Wednesday said there was anger among small shopkeepers, youths, farmers and labourers against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the national level and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Bihar. Addressing his second poll rally of the day at Kusheswar Asthan in Darbhanga, the former Congress president also said it was sad that Prime Minister Modis effigy was burnt in Punjab on the occasion of Dusshera.

"You didnt get to see it perhaps because Nitishji and Modiji control the media," he alleged. He said the people of Bihar gave 15 years to Nitish Kumar as chief minister and six years to Modi as Prime Minister yet "Bihar is the poorest state".

He said the ongoing elections in Bihar was about the states future and if the Congress comes to power with its Grand Alliance partners it will be the government of all castes and religions..

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa's president in quarantine as virus cases rise

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa has announced he has gone into quarantine after coming into contact with a dinner guest who has tested positive for COVID-19. Ramaphosa came into contact with a guest at a dinner of 35 people in Johan...

Mastercard profit falls as pandemic hits spending volumes

Mastercard Inc reported a 28 slump in quarterly profit on Wednesday as fewer people used its cards to shop, travel and pay bills during the COVID-19 pandemic, hitting transaction volumes for the payment processor.The pandemic has forced com...

Pawar blames Centre's policies for soaring onion prices

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday blamed the central governments policies for the spiralling prices of onion and said he would speak to the Centre about the stock limit imposed on the commodity traders. Traders kept off the onion auction ...

Libyan investigators find more mass graves in recaptured city

Libyan authorities have dug 12 bodies from four more unmarked graves in the city of Tarhouna, adding to the scores of corpses already discovered since the area was recaptured in June by the Government of National Accord GNA. Tarhouna had fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020