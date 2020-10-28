Left Menu
Will break locks if temples not reopened by Nov 1: Maharashtra BJP leader

BJP leader Tushar Bhosale on Wednesday warned Maharashtra Chief Minister Udhhav Thackeray and said if the government does not make a decision regarding reopening of temples by November 1, they will break locks of the temples.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-10-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 19:57 IST
BJP Leader Tushar Bhosale speaking to media in Mumbai on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

BJP leader Tushar Bhosale on Wednesday warned Maharashtra Chief Minister Udhhav Thackeray and said if the government does not make a decision regarding reopening of temples by November 1, they will break locks of the temples. Speaking to reporters here, Bhosale said, "We have met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and demanded the opening of temples in the state. We have given a clear warning to the Thackeray government that if the government does not make a decision regarding the reopening of temples by November 1, we will break the locks of the temples if need be."

Earlier, the centre had given relaxations in the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown and allowed the religious places across the country to reopen from June 8. However, the Maharashtra government has not allowed the opening of the same in view of the surge in the number of coronavirus cases. With 1,32,069 total active cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by COVID-19 in the country. While 14,78,496 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, 43,463 have died so far. (ANI)

