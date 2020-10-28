Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lawsuits, voting struggles as Americans cast their ballot under shadow of COVID-19 pandemic

As more than 71 million Americans have already voted early in the elections, the report said the most important cases over voting are in the battleground states on which the presidential election or Senate control could hinge. In Pennsylvania, the state’s highest court has ruled that election officials should count mailed ballots that arrive up to three days after Election Day.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 28-10-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 20:04 IST
Lawsuits, voting struggles as Americans cast their ballot under shadow of COVID-19 pandemic

With Americans casting their ballot for the 2020 Presidential elections under the shadow of the coronavirus, lawsuits and voting struggles are being commonplace as Democrats try to make it easier for Americans to vote while Republicans making it harder, a media report has said. The New York Times said in a report that lawyers have already filed more than 300 lawsuits across 44 states over issues related to voting in the pandemic. As more than 71 million Americans have already voted early in the elections, the report said the most important cases over voting are in the battleground states on which the presidential election or Senate control could hinge.

In Pennsylvania, the state’s highest court has ruled that election officials should count mailed ballots that arrive up to three days after Election Day. However Pennsylvania Republicans are trying to get the Supreme Court to reverse the order, so that only ballots received by Election Day will count, the NYT report said. In North Carolina, Republicans and the Trump campaign have asked the Supreme Court to block the state’s board of elections from extending the deadline to receive mail ballots. The board has said ballots can arrive until November 12, as long as they were mailed by Election Day.

In Wisconsin, five Republican-appointed justices on the Supreme Court sided on Monday with Republican officials in Wisconsin, ruling that ballots must arrive by 8 p.m. on Election Day to count. Responding to this, the state’s Democratic Party is urging voters to return mail ballots in person rather than mailing them. The NYT report said that in Nevada, the Trump campaign has sued to stop the counting of absentee ballots in the Las Vegas area, evidently hoping to challenge the signatures on many ballots. In Texas, the state’s top court on Tuesday upheld a policy announced by Greg Abbott, the Republican governor, which limits each county to a single drop-off box for mailed ballots. The state’s largest county — Harris, which includes Houston — is home to 4.7 million people.

“In many of these cases, Republicans have made the baseless claim that changing voting rules because of the pandemic could lead to fraud and that allowing ballots to be counted after Election Day leads to confusion and chaos,” the report said. “Democrats have argued that protecting people’s right to vote, during a national crisis, should be the top priority. They have also pointed out that some Republicans have changed their position on the counting of mailed ballots: When late-arriving ballots seemed likely to help George W. Bush in Florida in 2000, Republicans argued that the state should count them,” it said..

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pawar takes potshots at Maha Guv over his coffee table book

NCP president Sharad Pawar has taken potshots at Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over his coffee table book Jan Rajyapal, saying such a term does not exist in the Constitution and pointed to the absence of advice to Chief Ministe...

'Clear blockade immediately': JNU administration warns students

The Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU administration has issued a notice to students union president Aishe Ghosh and two others asking them to immediately clear the blockade on a road inside the universitys North Gate, failing which strict ac...

Saudi Arabia's deficit down in Q3 as taxes boost revenue

Saudi Arabia posted a budget deficit of 40.768 billion riyals 10.87 billion in the third quarter this year, more than half its deficit in the previous quarter, as a spike in non-oil revenues offset a continued decline in oil income. The wor...

Sexual assault case:Actress moves HC seeking transfer of case from trial court to another court

A south Indian actress, who has filed a sexual assault case in which Malayalam actor Dileep is one of the accused, moved the Kerala High Court on Wedneday seeking to transfer the trial in the case from the current court to another one. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020