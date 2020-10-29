Left Menu
Development News Edition

FBI says extremist threatened Trump, Obama in online posts

Croft is one of six purported members of an extremist paramilitary group accused of scheming to kidnap Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer because of her shutdown orders to control the coronavirus. Long described the posts in an affidavit supporting a request for a warrant to search an account that Croft allegedly created September 2 and closed September 26.

PTI | Traversecity | Updated: 29-10-2020 06:19 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 06:19 IST
FBI says extremist threatened Trump, Obama in online posts

A man charged in an alleged conspiracy to kidnap Michigan's governor also made threatening online comments about President Donald Trump, former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton apart from other prominent political figures, an FBI agent said in a federal court filing. Barry Croft, a Delaware resident, railed against numerous present and former elected leaders in private Facebook posts, special agent Kristopher Long said. Croft is one of six purported members of an extremist paramilitary group accused of scheming to kidnap Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer because of her shutdown orders to control the coronavirus.

Long described the posts in an affidavit supporting a request for a warrant to search an account that Croft allegedly created September 2 and closed September 26. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the document Wednesday after The Detroit News reported its contents. It said one Facebook post in May showed an image of Trump with a caption reading, “True colours shining through, wanna hang this mf'er too!!! per cent” Another post the next day said, “I say we hang everything currently governing us, they're all guilty!! per cent And what a deterrent, Rope!!! per cent" Other profanity-laced posts spoke of hanging former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton “for war crimes against humanity," the affidavit said. Another asked, "Which Governor is going to end up dragged off, and hung for treason first?” An exchange between Croft and an unidentified person referred to protests and “potential acts of violence" in South Carolina, including an apparent reference to Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, the affidavit said.

“I'll be in Columbia, SC on Friday,” Croft allegedly wrote May 4. “They say they want their Governor in custody. ... I want to grab them all, and hold trial." A photograph of a noose carried a caption calling for hanging Obama, "both Clinton's, Democrats, Liberals, Muslims” and others including “Ihan Omar” and “A.O.C.,” apparent references to Democratic US Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez of New York, the document said. Whitmer has repeatedly accused Trump of encouraging extremist behavior with his rhetoric. In an interview with The Associated Press this month, she said he had “given safe harbour to hate organisations and domestic terror organisations.” During a campaign visit Tuesday to Lansing, Michigan, Trump appeared to refer to the alleged plot when he said, “It was our people that helped her out with her problem. I mean, we'll have to see if it's a problem. ... She blamed me, and it was our people that helped her. I don't get it." Croft, whom the affidavit described as a long-haul truck driver, was ordered transferred to Michigan this month. A federal judge in Grand Rapids, Michigan, ruled during an October 16 preliminary hearing there was enough evidence against five other suspects in the alleged kidnap conspiracy to send the case to a grand jury for possible indictments.

Eight men said to be members or associates of a paramilitary group called the Wolverine Watchmen and are charged in state court with counts including providing material support for terrorist acts. Some are accused of taking part in the alleged scheme against Whitmer. Defense attorneys have described the suspects as “big talkers” who never intended to follow through with action. But investigators say some cased Whitmer's vacation home in northern Michigan and agreed to buy explosives and tactical gear.(AP) RUP RUP

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

Spain doubts Gibraltar border deal possible without Brexit agreement -source

Ahead of U.S. poll, Trump ends a U.S. restriction applying to Israeli settlements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Press, social media blocking serious charges against Biden: Trump

US President Donald Trump has accused both the mainstream and social media companies of blocking serious charges of corruption against his rival and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, saying the situation was causing America to ex...

Canada border officer had concerns about interviewing Huawei CFO ahead of arrest

A Canadian border officer told a court on Wednesday he had concerns about intercepting and interviewing Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou before police arrested her on a warrant from the United States almost two years ago. Scott K...

Mexico's confirmed coronavirus death toll passes 90,000

Mexicos health ministry reported on Wednesday 5,595 additional cases of the novel coronavirus and 495 more deaths in the country, bringing the official number of cases to 906,863 and the death toll to 90,309.Health officials have said the r...

PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Oct.29

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. The TimesThe UK government believes that a German vaccine backed by Pfizer could be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020