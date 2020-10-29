Left Menu
Justice Department ramps up inquiry into NY care home deaths

The US Justice Department vastly expanded an inquiry Wednesday that could determine whether New York is undercounting coronavirus deaths among nursing home residents, demanding detailed data from hundreds of private facilities. New York's method of counting allows Cuomo to boast that his state has a lower percentage of nursing home deaths compared to other states. “In this hyper-political environment ...

The US Justice Department vastly expanded an inquiry Wednesday that could determine whether New York is undercounting coronavirus deaths among nursing home residents, demanding detailed data from hundreds of private facilities. The demand ratchets up pressure on Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo after months of bipartisan criticism that the state's official tally of 6,722 dead at long-term care facilities is probably off by thousands. That's because New York, unlike nearly every other state, counts only residents who died on a nursing home's property and not those who died after being taken to a hospital.

Cuomo's administration has repeatedly refused to release such nursing home data to lawmakers and the media, including a public-records request from The Associated Press dating back to May. His spokesman, Rich Azzopardi, called the Justice Department's latest request just days before the presidential election a politically motivated “sham” and a “scummy abuse of power.” An AP analysis in August found New York is probably undercounting nursing home deaths by thousands, noting that a separate federal count since May that included resident deaths in hospitals was 65 per cent higher than the comparable state count.

Cuomo, who has generally been praised for flattening the curve in a state hit with a nation-topping 33,400 deaths, has nonetheless faced unrelenting criticism over his handling of nursing homes, particularly a controversial March 25 order that sent thousands of recovering COVID-19 patients from hospitals into nursing homes at the height of the pandemic. New York's method of counting allows Cuomo to boast that his state has a lower percentage of nursing home deaths compared to other states.

“In this hyper-political environment ... everybody wants to point fingers,” Cuomo said in an appearance on CBS' “This Morning” earlier this month to promote his new book on his handling of the crisis. “New York, actually, we're number 46 out of 50 in terms of percentage of deaths in nursing homes — 46 out of 50. So, yes, people died in nursing homes. Yes, we've learned a lot of lessons, but 46 out of 50, it's not a predominantly New York problem." The letter from the Justice Department's civil rights division asks the state to hand over a breakout of hospital deaths that its health department has been collecting since at least April but not made public. It broadens to more than 600 nursing homes a similar request it made in August that was aimed only at a few dozen publicly run facilities..

