Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Unnao MP Annu Tandon resigns from Congress

In a setback to the Congress, senior leader and former MP from Unnao, Annu Tandon on Thursday resigned from the primary membership of the party citing "misalignment with the state-level leadership." In a statement released to the media, Tandon said that she has sent her resignation to party president Sonia Gandhi and requested her to accept it immediately.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 29-10-2020 13:13 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 13:13 IST
Former Unnao MP Annu Tandon resigns from Congress

In a setback to the Congress, senior leader and former MP from Unnao, Annu Tandon on Thursday resigned from the primary membership of the party citing "misalignment with the state-level leadership." In a statement released to the media, Tandon said that she has sent her resignation to party president Sonia Gandhi and requested her to accept it immediately. By-election to the Bangarmau Assembly seat of Unnao, the Lok Sabha constituency Tandon had represented in 2009, is slated for early next month.

While stating that she had continuously received warmth and guidance of both Congress presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi during her 15-year association with the party, Tandon said there is a "misalignment between the state-level leadership" and she did not see their support coming her way since the past several months. “The state leadership of the party has focused only on social media management and self branding and is oblivious to the deep divisions in the party and the voters it has thus caused,” Tandon said.

She said canards were being spread about her and her associates by the local, irrelevant, and chosen few. Terming it as both "painful and disgusting", she said there was no attempt by the party leadership to stem this.

Tandon said she had raised the matter with incharge of UP Priyanka Gandhi, who had assured that the Congress president is fully apprised of the situation.However, the matter had remained unresolved. My ideology and principles have been aligned with the senior leadership of the party and my resignation does not change this, she said, adding she would be consulting her workers on the future path.PTI SAB DV DV

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry in next 5 days: IMD

The India Meteorological Department IMD on Thursday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during next five days. A cyclonic circulation lies over north Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and neighbourho...

Polish president backtracks on abortion view amid protests

Polands President Andrzej Duda said Thursday that women themselves should have the right to abortion in case of congenitally damaged fetuses, apparently breaking ranks with a conservative leadership that pushed a ban that has led to mass st...

Merkel criticises populists who say coronavirus is harmless

Populists who purport the coronavirus is harmless are dangerous and irresponsible, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday, a day after she announced a circuit break lockdown, adding the pandemic is a challenge for the democratic s...

Maha govt directs GRP to fine commuters travelling sans masks

In a bid to check the spread of COVID-19, the Maharashtra government has directed the Government Railway Police GRP to impose fine on commuters found without masks in local trains and on stations here, an official said on Thursday. In a let...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020