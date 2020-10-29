Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Companies ready to reduce power bills': Raj Thackeray after meeting Governor

The companies are ready to reduce electricity bill and a decision would be taken after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari conveyed it to the Chief Minister, said Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray after meeting Koshyari on Wednesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-10-2020 13:26 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 13:26 IST
'Companies ready to reduce power bills': Raj Thackeray after meeting Governor
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray speaking to the media after a meeting with the Governor. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The companies are ready to reduce electricity bill and a decision would be taken after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari conveyed it to the Chief Minister, said Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray after meeting Koshyari on Wednesday. "My delegation had met Adani and the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) officials, so I met the Governor today regarding the increased electricity bill. Companies are ready to reduce the electricity bill. The Governor will soon convey this to the Chief Minister and take a decision in a day or two," Thackeray said while speaking to the media.

He further said that there were several issues in Maharashtra and one had to get answers from the government. "There are a lot of issues in Maharashtra and there is no shortage of questions. One has to get the answers from the government. I will meet Sharad Pawar, and if need be, I will meet the Chief Minister as well when the right time comes," he added.

The meeting took place at the Raj Bhawan on Wednesday morning. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry in next 5 days: IMD

The India Meteorological Department IMD on Thursday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during next five days. A cyclonic circulation lies over north Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and neighbourho...

Polish president backtracks on abortion view amid protests

Polands President Andrzej Duda said Thursday that women themselves should have the right to abortion in case of congenitally damaged fetuses, apparently breaking ranks with a conservative leadership that pushed a ban that has led to mass st...

Merkel criticises populists who say coronavirus is harmless

Populists who purport the coronavirus is harmless are dangerous and irresponsible, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday, a day after she announced a circuit break lockdown, adding the pandemic is a challenge for the democratic s...

Maha govt directs GRP to fine commuters travelling sans masks

In a bid to check the spread of COVID-19, the Maharashtra government has directed the Government Railway Police GRP to impose fine on commuters found without masks in local trains and on stations here, an official said on Thursday. In a let...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020