Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kapil Mishra tenders unconditional apology to Satyendra Jain for defamatory statements

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra on Thursday tendered an unconditional apology to Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain for making defamatory statements against him.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 15:24 IST
Kapil Mishra tenders unconditional apology to Satyendra Jain for defamatory statements
Kapil Mishra and Satyendra Jain. . Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra on Thursday tendered an unconditional apology to Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain for making defamatory statements against him. After Mishra and Jain settled the matter, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja disposed of the matter.

"It is submitted by the accused that he is ready to make the statement before the court tendering unconditional apology. Complainant also submitted that in case the accused gives his statement before the court, he shall withdraw the present complaint," the court said. "Separate statements of the accused, as well as the complainant, recorded. In view of the statement given by the complainant, the present complaint stands disposed of as withdrawn," the court added.

In his statement, Mishra said that his complaints were politically motivated and would never be repeated again. "l am the accused in the present case. I state that the statements made by me tender my unconditional against the complainant were politically motivated and wrong and the same will never be repeated," Mishra stated, undertaking to publish the statement on his official social media handles.

Jain was represented by advocates Gautam Dhamija and Vaibhav Yadav. Mishra was represented by lawyer Ashwani Kumar Dubey. The Delhi Health Minister had alleged that Mishra in 2017 made a blatantly false, misleading, baseless, and defamatory statement to the media, claiming that he had handed over Rs 2 crore to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his residence.

He said these statements were repeatedly telecast and printed by the national media across all platforms - electronic, print, and social - which caused immense damage to him and his family. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre seeks transfer of IFS officer's case to Delhi Bench of CAT

The Centre has sought the transfer of the hearing of a petition challenging the present system of empanelment and lateral entry at the level of joint secretary in the Union government from the Allahabad bench to the Delhi bench of the Centr...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now UK tries to avoid national lockdownBritain will do everything it can to avoid ordering a second national lockdown because it believes it will do more harm than good to the country,...

India likely to back New Zealand's Greg Barclay for ICC chairman's post

The BCCI is likely to back the candidature of New Zealands Greg Barclay over Singapores Imran Khwaja in the elections for the ICC chairman, a post vacated by Indias Shashank Manohar after two terms in July this year. Barclay and Khwaja are ...

EXCLUSIVE-AirAsia X to revise $15.3 bln debt reform plan to expedite talks with creditors -sources

Malaysias AirAsia X Bhd plans to revise its 15.3 billion debt restructuring plan to address concerns raised by a creditor as its cash is running out fast, people with direct knowledge of the matter said. The budget carrier is seeking to rec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020