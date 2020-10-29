Left Menu
Development News Edition

Keshubhai Patel's demise irreparable loss for BJP, Indian politics: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has expressed grief over the demise of former Gujarat chief minister Keshubhai Patel, saying his death is an irreparable loss for the BJP and Indian politics. In a condolence message, Khattar said Patel's death is an irreparable loss for BJP and for the Indian politics, especially for Gujarat.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-10-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 18:00 IST
Keshubhai Patel's demise irreparable loss for BJP, Indian politics: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has expressed grief over the demise of former Gujarat chief minister Keshubhai Patel, saying his death is an irreparable loss for the BJP and Indian politics. Keshubhai Patel, who played a pivotal role in strengthening the BJP in Gujarat, died in Ahmedabad on Thursday after prolonged illness.

The BJP veteran was the state chief minister in 1995 and again during 1998-2001. In a condolence message, Khattar said Patel's death is an irreparable loss for BJP and for the Indian politics, especially for Gujarat. PTI SUN VSD RDK RDK

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Eight core industries' output contracts 0.8 pc in Sep

Contracting for the seventh consecutive month, the output of eight core infrastructure sectors dropped by 0.8 per cent in September, mainly due to decline in production of crude oil, natural gas, refinery products and cement. The production...

Tripura reports 273 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

At least 273 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Thursday, pushing the tally in the state to 30,566, a health department official said. The death toll rose to 342 after one more patient succumbed to the infection, he said...

Indian football is moving in right direction: defender Adil Khan

National team defender Adil Khan feels Indian football is headed in the right direction even though a World Cup qualification remains far-fetched. India could not clear the first round qualification hurdle for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, sched...

No deal in sight on coronavirus relief -White House adviser

President Donald Trumps chief economic adviser said on Thursday that any deal on coronavirus relief legislation would have to wait for now as he accused U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of stringing the administration along and refusing to c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020