Left Menu
Development News Edition

FIR against ex-Congress leader, others over viral video

An FIR has been filed against a former Congress leader here after a video went viral on social media in which minor girls dressed like Rani Laxmibai were purportedly heard making certain comments against BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia and his family, said a police official on Thursday.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 29-10-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 18:36 IST
FIR against ex-Congress leader, others over viral video

An FIR has been filed against a former Congress leader here after a video went viral on social media in which minor girls dressed like Rani Laxmibai were purportedly heard making certain comments against BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia and his family, said a police official on Thursday. On the basis of a complaint lodged by the BJP with a poll officer, a case was registered against former Congress leader Prakash Mahawar and two to three unidentified women on Wednesday evening, Chandrawatiganj police station in-charge Mohan Jat said.

They were booked under section IPC sections 188 (disobeying a government official order) and 171-F (punishment for undue influence or personation at an election), he said. Twenty-eight assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh are going to bypolls on November 3.

The incident took place on Tuesday when Scindia arrived at Chandrawatiganj under the Sanwer assembly constituency for campaigning. Sanwer in Indore district is one of the seats facing by-elections. It was alleged in the complaint that Mahawar brought five minor girls to Chandrawatiganj who were dressed like Rani Laxmibai, Jat said.

An unidentified person on camera asked them about the sacrifices made by the legendary queen of Jhansi, he said. The girls, holding toy swords and 'dhals' (shields), purportedly made certain comments against Scindia, a member of the erstwhile Gwalior royal dynasty, and his family, the police officer said.

A video of the incident was posted on social media and it was widely shared. State BJP spokesman Umesh Sharma alleged that the Congress was behind the controversial video.

Sharma said on the basis of the audio-visual content, he filed a complaint of violation of the model code of conduct with an election official. However, Mahawar claimed that after the fall of the Kamal Nath government in March, he had left the Congress and now runs a news channel on YouTube.

Mahawar also claimed he had not brought the girls to Chandrawatiganj, as alleged in the complaint, and denied any link to the incident..

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

SC stays HC's "drastic order" for CBI probe against Uttarakhand CM

The Supreme Court Thursday stayed the Uttarakhand High Courts drastic order for a CBI probe into corruption allegations against Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, saying it was passed without hearing him and it took everybody by surprise...

'Legs were shaking' at Pak's top leaders' meeting as Qureshi pleaded to release Abhinandan

Legs were shaking and forehead perspiring at a meeting of Pakistans top leaders, including Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, wherein Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi pleaded to release Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Var...

WHO scheme may compensate people in poor countries against COVID vaccine side-effects

A vaccine scheme co-led by the World Health Organization is setting up a compensation fund for people in poor nations who might suffer any side-effects from COVID-19 vaccines, aiming to allay fears that could hamper a global rollout of shot...

ICICI Prudential Life to raise Rs 1,200 cr

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company on Thursday said it will raise Rs 1,200 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis. The fund raise plan was approved at the meeting of the strategy committee of the company held on October 29, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020