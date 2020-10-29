Maha cabinet extends tenure of 12 local bodies' administrators

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Thursday decided to extend by six months the tenures of administrators appointed to 12 urban local governing bodies, where elections could not be held due to COVID-19 outbreak. An official statement said that an ordinance in this regard will be issued accordingly.

The statement said that the poll process of three municipal corporations, eight municipal councils and a nagar panchayat - whose respective tenures ended between May and June this year was stayed due to the COVID-19 threat. The administrators were appointed to these local governing agencies as per the instructions from the state election commission, it said.