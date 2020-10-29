Left Menu
BJP welcomes SC stay on HC order against U'khand CM

The BJP on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court's stay on the Uttarakhand High Court's order for a CBI probe into corruption allegations against Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, saying it has foiled a conspiracy to defame him and destabilise the state government.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 29-10-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 20:46 IST
The BJP on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court's stay on the Uttarakhand High Court's order for a CBI probe into corruption allegations against Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, saying it has foiled a conspiracy to defame him and destabilise the state government. "We hail the apex court's stay. It is a blow to conspirators trying to defame the chief minister and destabilise the state government," state BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat said in a statement.

"It has also landed the Congress, which was raising a hue and cry over the issue, in an embarrassing situation," he said. The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the Uttarakhand High Court's order for a CBI probe into corruption allegations against Rawat, terming it as "drastic".

The Supreme Court said the order was passed without hearing the chief minister and surprised everyone. State BJP's chief spokesman Munna Singh Chauhan in a press conference said the party always felt that the High Court's order was full of loopholes. "The apex court has made very sharp observations on the High Court's order passed without the chief minister being heard," Chauhan told reporters. He said there was a conspiracy behind all this, in which the Congress was also involved but the plot has fallen flat with the top court's stay on the HC order. "The enthusiasm with which Congress leaders like former CM Harish Rawat, state Congress president Pritam Singh and Leader of Opposition Indira Hridayesh lapped up the issue and started making statements is an indication they are hand-in-glove with the conspirators out to defame the chief minister," he said. The state BJP spokesman expressed surprise how the Congress could repose so much faith in journalist Umesh Sharma who had allegedly done Harish Rawat's sting operation in 2016 in which he was seen on the national news channels negotiating a deal to buy back the support of rebel MLAs in 2016. The Congress earlier in the day staged a protest, demanding the chief minister's resignation on moral grounds.

Led by AICC general secretary and former chief minister Harish Rawat, state Congress president Pritam Singh and vice-president Suryakant Dhasmana, hundreds of Congress workers marched from the party office to the Raj Bhawan but were not allowed to cross the police barricades at Hathi Barkala Chowk.

