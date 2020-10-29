Left Menu
Pak army chief Gen Bajwa meets PM Imran Khan

"Professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Army, internal and external security situation was discussed during the meeting,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted. Talking about Tuesday's terrorist attack at a religious seminary in Peshawar, Khan "resolved that the entire nation is united against the cowardly acts of the enemy." The blast killed eight students and wounded more than 120 others.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 29-10-2020 23:48 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 22:44 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa met Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday to discuss the internal and external security situation. "Professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Army, internal and external security situation was discussed during the meeting," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

Talking about Tuesday's terrorist attack at a religious seminary in Peshawar, Khan "resolved that the entire nation is united against the cowardly acts of the enemy." The blast killed eight students and wounded more than 120 others. Their meeting also comes amid repeated attacks by three-time former premier Nawaz Sharif on Gen Bajwa. Sharif, the 70-year-old leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) who was ousted from power in 2017 by the apex court on graft charges, has repeatedly accused Gen Bajwa and ISI head Lt Gen Faiz Hameed of interfering in the elections of 2018 to ensure victory of Imran Khan.

