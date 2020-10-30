Over 60 pc voting in first phase of elections for 3 municipalities in Rajasthan

A total of 60.42 per cent voters exercised their franchise in the first phase of polling in the municipal corporations of the state's Jaipur Heritage, Jodhpur North and Kota North municipalities. The highest voting percentage was observed in Kota North Municipal Corporation, where 65.12 per cent voters cast their votes.

State Election Commission Commissioner PS Mehra has thanked the voters for voting while following all the protocols of COVID-19. He said that with the support of voters and the dedication of the concerned district election officers, police officers and all the personnel involved in the election work, the first phase of elections in the three municipal corporations have been successfully completed. He also expressed his gratitude to the media for positive support. The commissioner said that voters voted with enthusiasm to choose the urban government in the three municipal corporations. He said that 57.82 per cent voters cast their vote in Jaipur Heritage. In Kota North 65.12 and in Jodhpur North 62.64 per cent voters exercised their franchise. (ANI)