Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 60 pc voting in first phase of elections for 3 municipalities in Rajasthan

A total of 60.42 per cent voters exercised their franchise in the first phase of polling in the municipal corporations of the state's Jaipur Heritage, Jodhpur North and Kota North municipalities.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 30-10-2020 05:39 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 05:39 IST
Over 60 pc voting in first phase of elections for 3 municipalities in Rajasthan
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 60.42 per cent voters exercised their franchise in the first phase of polling in the municipal corporations of the state's Jaipur Heritage, Jodhpur North and Kota North municipalities. The highest voting percentage was observed in Kota North Municipal Corporation, where 65.12 per cent voters cast their votes.

State Election Commission Commissioner PS Mehra has thanked the voters for voting while following all the protocols of COVID-19. He said that with the support of voters and the dedication of the concerned district election officers, police officers and all the personnel involved in the election work, the first phase of elections in the three municipal corporations have been successfully completed. He also expressed his gratitude to the media for positive support. The commissioner said that voters voted with enthusiasm to choose the urban government in the three municipal corporations. He said that 57.82 per cent voters cast their vote in Jaipur Heritage. In Kota North 65.12 and in Jodhpur North 62.64 per cent voters exercised their franchise. (ANI)

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

Health News Roundup: U.S. strikes deal with Lilly for potential COVID-19 antibody drug; UK says COVID-19 vaccine roll out could start before Christmas and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

US, China launch first crisis communications working group

Amid the growing tensions, US and China completed two-day virtual conference to inaugurate the first Crisis Communications Working Group between the two nations on Thursday local time. On October 28 and 29, 2020, US and Chinese defense offi...

Rugby-Trans-Tasman Super Rugby matches in 2021 - report

New Zealand and Australian Super Rugby sides are due to play a series of crossover matches at the end of their domestic competitions next year, the Otago Highlanders chief executive said. Roger Clark told a meeting of business leaders in In...

Guilty plea entered in deadly kidnapping of Chinese national

A Southern California man pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to kidnap a Chinese citizen who was held for ransom but died of his injuries after the abduction, authorities said. Anthony Valladares, 28, of Pasadena entered the plea in conn...

Paytm, Google representatives appear before house panel on personal data protection bill

Representatives of Paytm and Google on Thursday appeared before the Joint Parliamentary Committee JPC which is deliberating upon the various facets of the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019. The JPC pooled ideas and detailed information fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020