Left Menu
Development News Edition

Montenegro's top Orthodox Christian cleric dies from COVID-19 infection

The dispute over the law, which allowed the state to seize some religious property, helped the opposition win the Aug. 30 parliamentary election and unseat the Democratic Party of Socialists of longtime President Milo Djukanovic. After the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Amfilohije still appeared regularly in public without a face mask.

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2020 14:35 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 14:25 IST
Montenegro's top Orthodox Christian cleric dies from COVID-19 infection
Representative Image Image Credit: Image Copyright: Flickr

Metropolitan Amfilohije Radovic, the top cleric of the powerful Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro, has died from a COVID-19 infection, his office said on Friday.

Radovic, 82, a fervent Serb nationalist who also wielded major political influence, was diagnosed with the coronavirus on Oct. 6 and had been hospitalized in the Montenegrin capital Podgorica since then. "After receiving the Holy Sacrament of Communion, Amfilohije the Most Reverend Archbishop of Cetinje, Metropolitan of Montenegro and Littoral..., passed away," a statement from his Metropolitanate office said.

From last December until August this year, Amfilohije played a pivotal role in protests over a contested religion law in the tiny Adriatic country that is a member of NATO and a candidate for membership in the European Union. The dispute over the law, which allowed the state to seize some religious property, helped the opposition win the Aug. 30 parliamentary election and unseat the Democratic Party of Socialists of longtime President Milo Djukanovic.

After the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Amfilohije still appeared regularly in public without a face mask. So far, Montenegro has reported 290 deaths and 17,746 infections from respiratory disease.

The Serbian Orthodox Church has about 12 million followers, mainly in Serbia, Montenegro, and Bosnia, all former Yugoslav republics bordering each other.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

JKAP chief condemns killing of 3 political workers in Kulgam

JK Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Friday condemned the killing of three BJP workers in Kulgam district, saying such violent incidents add to miseries and sufferings of people.&#160;&#160; Fida Hussain, Umer Hajam an...

WRAPUP 1-Killings in France trigger Bangladesh protests against Macron

Tens of thousands of Muslims protested in Bangladesh on Friday after killings by a Tunisian migrant in a French church prompted a vow by President Emmanuel Macron to hold his ground against attacks on his countrys values and freedom of beli...

New IAG boss warns of more cuts as COVID crisis drags on

The new boss of British Airways-owner IAG warned he may have to strip even more costs from the business as a second wave of COVID-19 leaves its airlines staring at a bleak winter with very little travel.Forecasting fourth-quarter capacity a...

Stokes' success mantra: I am never happy with where I am as player

His peers, seniors and even critics cant help being in awe of the brilliance that defines Ben Stokes career but the World Cup-winning English cricketer prefers being mostly unhappy with his performances to ensure that improvement never stop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020