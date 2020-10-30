Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gupkar alliance 'unequivocally' condemns killing of 3 BJP workers in J-K

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Friday "unequivocally and unambiguously" condemned the killing of three BJP workers in Kulgam district of south Kashmir. At the end of the day, its people of J&K who pay with their lives because of GOI's ill thought out policies," she tweeted. NC vice-president Omar Abdullah termed the incident a "terrible news." "Terrible news from Kulgam district of South Kashmir.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 30-10-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 15:35 IST
Gupkar alliance 'unequivocally' condemns killing of 3 BJP workers in J-K

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Friday "unequivocally and unambiguously" condemned the killing of three BJP workers in Kulgam district of south Kashmir. "Political differences cannot justify the use of violence. Violence has always and will crowd out sanity. We will always fight aggression in all its forms irrespective of the source of aggression,” PAGD spokesperson Sajad Lone said in a statement.   Expressing grief over the incident, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said people of Jammu and Kashmir were paying with their lives for the policies of the Centre.  "Saddened to hear about the killing of three BJP workers in Kulgam. Condolences to their families. At the end of the day, its people of J&K who pay with their lives because of GOI's ill thought out policies," she tweeted.

NC vice-president Omar Abdullah termed the incident a "terrible news." "Terrible news from Kulgam district of South Kashmir. I unequivocally condemn the targeted killing of the 3 BJP workers in a terror attack. May Allah grant them place in Jannat & may their families find strength during this difficult time," he tweeted.  The Pradesh Congress Committee described the incident as a highly condemnable, mindless and shameful act and demanded exemplary punishment to killers. The JKPCC also expressed serious concern over the "deteriorating" security situation in Kashmir and asked the government to take effective measures to prevent attacks on political persons and ensure their safety, a spokesperson of the party said.

The three BJP workers -- Fida Hussain, Umer Hajam and Umer Rashid Beigh -- were shot dead by militants in Kulgam's Y K Pora area. The Resistance Front (TRF), believed to be a shadow group of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the killings.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Belgian COVID cases climb as government mulls lockdown

Belgium, one of worst affected European countries by the new coronavirus, recorded an average of 15,316 new infections per day in mid-October, health officials said on Friday, hours before the government was due to consider a lockdown. Home...

Maha CM to decide on Urmila's name for Council seat: Raut

Mumbai, Oct 30 PTIAmid speculation that the Maharashtra government will recommend actor Urmila Matondkars name for her nomination to the state Legislative Council, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ...

Activists converge on Warsaw for 'biggest' protests against abortion ruling

Protesters were planning to converge on Warsaw from across Poland on Friday for what police said would likely be the biggest demonstrations yet against a court ruling that amounted to a near-total ban on abortion. Tens of thousands of activ...

Experienced middle-order helps, but we always look to get good starts: De Kock

Mumbai Indians opener Quinton De Kock says having an experienced and strong middle-order is always a plus for any team but it does not make the job of the openers easy since they are responsible for teams good starts Table-toppers Mumbai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020