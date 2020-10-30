Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIKSCC slams Centre's new law through ordinance to tackle air pollution in Delhi-NCR

"Despite the court directions to provide alternatives to farmers to manage the paddy straw, the Centre has not provided the necessary financial support to make it happen," he said. As per the ordinance, which was signed by the president on Wednesday, the areas where it shall be in force include Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, adjoining areas of the NCR and Delhi where any source of pollution is located which is causing an adverse impact on air quality in the National Capital Region.

PTI | Chandauli | Updated: 30-10-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 22:21 IST
AIKSCC slams Centre's new law through ordinance to tackle air pollution in Delhi-NCR

The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) on Friday slammed the Centre for introducing a new law through an ordinance in the wake of rising air pollution in Delhi-NCR, saying it is another "undemocratic and anti-farmer" ordinance. The AIKSCC demanded that the Centre should withdraw the "hastily promulgated ordinance" and hold extensive consultations with farmer organisations and state governments so that a better, more participatory and effective framework is put in place to address the issue of air pollution.

"It is another undemocratic and anti-farmer ordinance. The Centre overrides states again and gets power to punish farmers," a AIKSCC statement issued by its central working group member, Darshan Pal, said. The AIKSCC had earlier demanded rollback of the Centre's new farm laws, which it has dubbed as "anti-farmers".

Faced with rising air pollution in Delhi-NCR, the Centre has introduced a new law through an ordinance that puts in place a powerful oversight body and provides for up to five years of jail term and Rs 1 crore fine for violators with immediate effect. Under the ordinance released by the Ministry of Law and Justice on Thursday, the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) has been dissolved and replaced by a commission comprising over 20 members.

"The ordinance may be called the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Ordinance 2020. It shall apply to the National Capital Region and also adjoining areas in so far as it relates to matters concerning air pollution in the NCR. It shall come into force at once," it said.  The AIKSCC, which claims to be an umbrella body of over 200 organisations of farmers and agricultural workers, also alleged that "this ordinance is a means for the central government to absolve itself of responsibility because the commission is empowered to direct the actions of state governments but cannot compel the Centre to provide resources to implement the solutions". "The Centre did not want a Supreme Court-appointed committee which would have made the Centre answerable too," the statement said.

"The ordinance establishes the commission as a supra-authority whose orders prevail over the democratically-elected state governments of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, and the central and state pollution control boards...," it said. The AIKSCC sees this ordinance in the context of the inordinate focus on the paddy stubble burning as the source of Delhi's air pollution and the farmers being branded as the culprits, it said.

"This ordinance further reinforces the fears of the farmers that the central government is more interested in adopting coercive measures instead of finding real solutions. "Despite the court directions to provide alternatives to farmers to manage the paddy straw, the Centre has not provided the necessary financial support to make it happen," he said.

As per the ordinance, which was signed by the president on Wednesday, the areas where it shall be in force include Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, adjoining areas of the NCR and Delhi where any source of pollution is located which is causing an adverse impact on air quality in the National Capital Region. The AIKSCC statement further said, "In the past couple of years, thousands of cases have been registered against farmers for stubble burning, resulting in a lot of harassment instead of providing them support to address the real issues.

"The fact is that government policies and laws have pushed the farmers of Punjab and Haryana into this cycle of paddy and wheat with barely three weeks in between, leaving farmers with little practical choice except burning the stubble," it said. The AIKSCC stated that while the air pollution of Delhi is a serious problem that needs to be addressed, there is disproportional focus on the stubble burning issue.

"There are other, larger sources of pollution that need to be tackled instead of targeting the farmers...," it said..

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

The Expendables 4 cast, release updates, what we know more on recent developments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

European shares slide on the week as lockdowns dull recovery hopes

Some strong earnings helped European stocks end higher on Friday, but they posted their sharpest weekly and monthly declines since a brutal selloff in March, as a new round of coronavirus lockdowns dampened prospects for a sustained economi...

Reliance Retail pre-tax profit falls 13.77 pc to Rs 2,009 cr in Sept quarter

Reliance Retail on Friday reported a 13.77 per cent fall in its pre-tax profit to Rs 2,009 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The retail arm of Reliance Industries Ltd RIL had posted a pre-tax profit, or Ebitda earnings before...

Russian election threat potent, but interference so far slim

Russian interference has been minimal so far in the most tempestuous U.S. presidential election in decades. But that doesnt mean the Kremlin cant inflict serious damage. The vulnerability of state and local government networks is a big worr...

Bangladesh's COVID-19 cases rise to 406,364

Dhaka Bangladesh, October 30 ANIXinhua Bangladesh reported 1,604 new COVID-19 cases and 19 new deaths on Friday, taking the tally to 406,364 and the death toll to 5,905, the Directorate General of Health Services DGHS said. The official dat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020