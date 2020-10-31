Left Menu
Development News Edition

After Durga Puja, BJP organises Lakshmi Puja in Bengal

"We prayed to the goddess to free West Bengal from the reign of terror, to bring back industries to the state and ensure the safety of women," Paul said. The BJP's decision to organise Lakshmi Puja is an attempt to reach out to the Bengali masses and shed its "party from the Hindi heartland" tag, party sources said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-10-2020 00:48 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 00:26 IST
After Durga Puja, BJP organises Lakshmi Puja in Bengal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

After organising a Durga Puja for the first time in West Bengal, the BJP on Friday performed its maiden Lakshmi Puja in an attempt to reach out to the people of the state ahead of next year's assembly elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed the people of the state while inaugurating the BJP's Durga Puja at the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre in Salt Lake area on the eastern fringes of Kolkata on Maha Shashti on October 22.

"As we had organised Durga Puja this year, we decided to perform Lakshmi Puja too. There is a tradition of organising Lakshmi Puja in a marquee where Durga Puja was performed," BJP state vice-president Pratap Banerjee said. He said the rituals were performed by the activists of the Mahila Morcha, the women's wing of the party.

"The COVID-19 protocol and social distancing norms were adhered to," Banerjee said. Mahila Morcha activists clad in traditional Bengali attire were seen offering 'bhog' to the goddess.

Mahila Morcha state chief Agnimitra Paul said the activists prayed to the goddess to free the state from the "reign of terror". "We prayed to the goddess to free West Bengal from the reign of terror, to bring back industries to the state and ensure the safety of women," Paul said.

The BJP's decision to organise Lakshmi Puja is an attempt to reach out to the Bengali masses and shed its "party from the Hindi heartland" tag, party sources said. The Trinamool Congress, however, criticised the BJP for trying to "politicise" Lakshmi Puja.

"Lakshmi Puja is organised in every household but no political party performs it. The BJP is trying to politicise a religious event," TMC MP Saugata Roy said. Meanwhile, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and party general secretary Sayantan Basu performed 'Ganga Arati' at Kashipur Ghat in north Kolkata.

Actors Debolina Kumar and Aparajito Adhya, senior BJP leader Mukul Roy and TMC MP Mala Roy were among those who worshipped Goddess Lakshmi at their homes. Priests conducted the rituals in many households in the evening with adherence to the COVID-19 protocol.

Women read out the 'Lakhmir Panchali' to family members gathered around the idols or photographs of the goddess. The goddess was also worshipped in many Durga Puja marquees.

"Let there be happiness and prosperity at every home," Mamata Banerjee tweeted on the occasion. The COVID-19 pandemic cast a shadow over the celebration in rural parts of Howrah district, where big community pujas are organised.

Puja committees shunned pomp and grandeur and fewer people hit the village roads, unlike previous years. Kojagari Lakshmi Puja falls on a full moon night after Vijaya Dashami and is widely celebrated in West Bengal and other parts of eastern India.

TRENDING

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Kenya: Magoha approves return of all students to school

ADB approves grant to scale up renewable energy development project in Maldives

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico City says tougher coronavirus curbs could be needed by next week

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum on Friday said the capital could next week impose tougher restrictions to slow the spread of coronavirus if the number of people being treated in hospital for COVID-19 rises further in the coming days. If...

Thousands in Warsaw join biggest protest so far against abortion ruling

Tens of thousands of people from across Poland joined a march in Warsaw on Friday, the biggest in nine days of protests against a ruling by the countrys top court last week that amounted to a near-total ban on abortion in the predominantly ...

U.S. judge orders 'extraordinary measures' to ensure ballot deliveries

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan on Friday ordered the U.S. Postal Service USPS to adopt extraordinary measures at some processing locations to ensure the timely delivery of millions of ballots before the Nov. 3 presidential election.Sull...

Mexican journalist killed in border city of Ciudad Juarez

A Mexican journalist was shot to death in the northern border city of Ciudad Juarez, authorities said on Friday, the latest victim in a wave of criminal violence that has claimed the lives of at least half a dozen reporters this year.Arturo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020