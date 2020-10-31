Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maharashtra govt's action against Sameet Thakkar dangerous for democracy, says Varun Gandhi

Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament from Pilibhit, Varun Gandhi, has come out in defense of a common social media user, Sameet Thakkar, and alleged that the action taken by the Maharashtra government against him was dangerous for democracy, besides being illegal.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2020 10:54 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 10:54 IST
Maharashtra govt's action against Sameet Thakkar dangerous for democracy, says Varun Gandhi
BJP leaderVarun Gandhi. (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament from Pilibhit, Varun Gandhi, has come out in defense of a common social media user, Sameet Thakkar, and alleged that the action taken by the Maharashtra government against him was dangerous for democracy, besides being illegal.

Gandhi has termed the treatment meted out to Thakkar as 'inhuman, illegal and immoral', reeking of totalitarianism and fascism. He also said that this kind of action (by the government) weakens the nation and is dangerous for democracy and dialogue. The images of Sameet Thakkar, a Twitter user and influencer who has more than 62,000 followers, tied with rope and face covered in black cloth while being taken to court has met sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party MP Varun Gandhi.

Speaking to ANI, the MP said, "It is completely inhuman, illegal and immoral. There can be and must be political opposition for dialogue to be strengthened in a democracy. We have the right to freedom of expression. And to treat a human being like an animal for his views weakens the nation." The BJP leader took to social media on Friday to express his anguish over the oppressive action by the Maharashtra police.

Social media witnessed widespread outrage after images of him surfaced of being taken to court where his head was reportedly covered by a black cloth and his hands were tied by a rope. Thakkar was arrested last week for posting objectionable comments against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son and minister Aditya Thackeray on Twitter. He has been sent to police custody till November 2 by a court in Nagpur.

Gandhi argued that any allegations made against anyone can be countered by voicing opposition or taking legal recourse, but to use power to silence opposing voices sets a dangerous precedence in, and for, a democracy. "When someone makes an allegation against you, you can go to court, speak the truth, voice your opinion. But if you start using power, its instruments to brutalise, crush opposition and to silence a voice, then you are slipping into a very dark place. It's dangerous precedence as well," stated Gandhi.

The BJP MP also observed that such oppression by the government tramples on the rights of a person that is guaranteed by the Constitution of the country. "This young person is still a citizen of India and has rights guaranteed by the Constitution. He is a human being. He has the authority as a citizen to voice opinion freely under auspices of the Constitution," Gandhi commented.

Further commenting on Thakkar, he said, "It is dangerous for a democracy when a citizen is not protected, irrespective of ideology, it leads to the break down of rights that he enjoys as a citizen." (ANI)

TRENDING

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Can't wait to get started on 'Looop Lapeta': Tahir Raj Bhasin on Taapsee Pannu co-starrer

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin is thrilled to be back on a film set for his next, Looop Lapeta, in which he is paired opposite Taapsee Pannu. The actor, who will also be seen playing the role of the veteran Sunil Gavaskar in the Ranveer Singh starr...

Take action against discharge of untreated sewage into Trimbakeshwar river: NGT tells Maharashtra

The National Green Tribunal has directed Chief Secretary, Maharashtra to take remedial action including actions against the erring officers in connection with the discharge of untreated sewage into Trimbakeshwar river in Nasik district. A b...

5 Bangladeshis, 12 Indians apprehended by BSF for illeglly crossing border

Five Bangladeshis and 12 Indian nationals were apprehended by Border Security Force personnel in separate incidents, for illegally crossing the Indo-Bangla border in West Bengals Nadia district, a statement issued by the paramilitary force ...

Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on her 36th death anniversary

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid tribute to his grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 36th death anniversary.Asato ma sadgamaya. Tamaso ma jyotirgamaya. Mrtyor ma amrtam gamaya. From the false to truth. Fro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020