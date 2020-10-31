Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nitish Kumar does not speak on real issues of Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on saturday said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar does not speak on the real issues of the state.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 31-10-2020 12:38 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 12:38 IST
Nitish Kumar does not speak on real issues of Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav speaking to reporters in Patna, Bihar. . Image Credit: ANI

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on saturday said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar does not speak on the real issues of the state. Speaking to reporters, Tejashwi Yadav said, "Padhayi (education), Kamayi (earning), Sichai (irrigation), Dawai (medicine) are the real issues of Bihar on which Nitish Kumar never speaks."

He further said, "We are thinking of making the present and future better, but the Chief Minister wants to keep referring to the past. Why he does not speak on unemployment, price rise and industries." When asked about BJP president JP Nadda's statement that Lalu Prasad Yadav's photo is missing in the RJD posters, Tejashwi said, "We talk about issues of employment, poverty and education. Naddaji should tell us why Bihar has not been given the status of a special state. Why is there no special package for Bihar. Why he does not speak about price rise. Only during the polls, he comes to Bihar to ask for votes."

"He can choose the place and time, we are ready for an open debate with Nadda Ji also," the chief ministerial candidate of Mahagathbandhan in Bihar added. Voting concluded on 71 constituencies spread across 16 districts in the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections on Wednesday. Polling for the second phase is to take place on November 3 and for the third phase on November 7.

The results will be declared followed by counting of votes on November 10. (ANI)

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Nitish Kumar's credibility is completely destroyed : Tejashwi Yadav

By Sahil Pandey Mahagathbandans chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has lost his credibility and the JDU-BJP alliance is all set to lose this election.Nitish Kumars credibility ...

Philippines braces for yet another typhoon

The Philippines is once again threatened by a typhoon - Rolly - that entered its waters on Friday. Thousands of residents have barely recovered from the devastation caused by Typhoon Quinta earlier in the week, reported The Manila Times.Rol...

7-year-old boy, grandmother injured during house demolition in Andhra's Anantapur

A seven-year-old and his grandmother were injured during the demolition of houses in Marrimakulapalli village, situated in the inundation area of Chitravathi Balancing Reservoir, by Andhra Pradeshs Anantapur administration on Friday. Nagach...

Here's a first look at Micromax In series smartphone with 48MP quad camera

Micromaxs new sub-brand In Mobiles is all set to launch its first smartphone series on November 3. The In series is rumored to have two smartphones- the Micromax In 1 and Micromax In 1A.One of the upcoming Micromax In series smartphones, li...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020