Pondy govt implements welfare schemes despite hurdles by Bedi: CM

Paying homage to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 36th death anniversary here, the Congress leader said, "the Lt Governor had sent 10 charges of corruption against me to the CBI. I am not at all worried and I am always ready to face any exigency." However, he did not elaborate as to what were the charges against him.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 31-10-2020 14:10 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 14:10 IST
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday said inspite of hurdles posed by Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, his government was implementing welfare schemes to ameliorate the lot of the poor and the have-nots here. Paying homage to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 36th death anniversary here, the Congress leader said, "the Lt Governor had sent 10 charges of corruption against me to the CBI.

I am not at all worried and I am always ready to face any exigency." However, he did not elaborate as to what were the charges against him. He said, "despite several representations to the Centre to replace Kiran Bedi nothing had been done so far." Narayanasamy exuded confidence that the Congress-DMK alliance would romp home in the next Assembly polls due next year.

"We will continue to implement welfare measures for the betterment of students, farmers, women, youth and others," he added. Earlier, the CM and others paid floral tributes at the portrait of first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhai Patel on his 145th birth anniversary at the party office.

All those present took National Integration pledge..

