Left Menu
Development News Edition

Georgia cast ballots in election seen as way for more diverse parliament

Voting, which got under way at 0400 GMT, was brisk, with lines forming outside several polling stations in the capital Tbilisi. A fifth of Georgian territory remains under the control of pro-Russian separatists following a short war with Russia in 2008.

Reuters | Tbilisi | Updated: 31-10-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 14:49 IST
Georgia cast ballots in election seen as way for more diverse parliament
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Georgians voted for a new parliament on Saturday in an election seen as a test of credibility for the ruling party and a way to form a more diverse parliament. Voting, which got under way at 0400 GMT, was brisk, with lines forming outside several polling stations in the capital Tbilisi.

A fifth of Georgian territory remains under the control of pro-Russian separatists following a short war with Russia in 2008. The country's economy was hit by the spread of the coronavirus and is now forecast by the government to contract by 4%.

A majority of polls suggest the ruling Georgian Dream party - founded and funded by the country's richest man, Bidzina Ivanishvili - is leading, but it is not clear whether it will be able to get more than 40% of the votes needed to form a single-party government. The ruling party leaders said they were confident of victory and promised to hold a free and fair election.

"We have an information that a turnout is high, our supporters are very active and we expect to receive over one million votes," Irakli Kobakhidze, the ruling party executive secretary, told reporters. Reuters correspondents saw long queues outside polling stations in central Tbilisi with voters wearing protective masks due to the coronavirus concerns.

"No coronavirus will prevent me to make my choice, I'm ready to stand here for hours as I want changes in our country ... this government should go," Petre Lomsadze, 31-year-old resident of Tbilisi, said. Many other Georgians accuse the government of mishandling the economy, selective justice, weak foreign policy and falling short of democratic standards, including brutal dispersal of protests.

The opposition says that the outcome of the upcoming poll should not set a precedent of the ruling party being elected for a third consecutive term. "Opposition will win and it will be a decisive victory, oligarchic governance should be over," said Tina Bokuchava, a lawmaker from the opposition United National Movement (UNM), referring to Ivanishvili.

Critics accuse Ivanishvili, who does not occupy any government posts and is only Georgian Dream party head, of governing the South Caucasus country of 3.7 million people behind the scenes. More than 30 opposition parties, led by the UNM, the largest and strongest opposition force, on Friday vowed not to form a coalition government with the ruling party after the election.

Polls suggest that the distribution of 30 majoritarian seats in 150-seat parliament may play a decisive role and indicate that more diverse voices will be presented in the next parliament. Those seats are filled through voting for individual candidates in electoral districts, as opposed to party lists used for the remaining 120 seats. Both the government and the opposition would like to see Georgia join the European Union and NATO, but such a move would be strongly resisted by Moscow. Georgian Dream also favours stronger ties with Russia.

Polls will close at 8 p.m. (1600 GMT). The election are monitored by local and limited number of international observers due to pandemic concerns. Results of four separate exit polls commissioned by private television channels will be announced right after polls close, while first preliminary results are expected to be announced by the Central Election Commission early on Sunday.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mitron TV launches 'Atmanirbhar Apps' to bring spotlight on homegrown apps

Indian short-video platform Mitron TV on Saturday announced the launch of an app discovery platform to promote homegrown apps. The platform-- Atmanirbhar Apps -- hosts a wide array of apps from categories like e-governance, utility, agricul...

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers: Kaido comes into human form, many people infected

One Piece Chapter 994 is just a few hours away from its release, but the spoilers are already flooding the web world. The full summary of this imminent chapter has recently been leaked online.One Piece Chapter 994 is titled Also Known as Ya...

Tanzania's opposition demands new election, mass protests

Tanzanias two main opposition parties are calling for a re-run of Wednesdays election after alleging widespread fraud, and they are urging people into the streets for peaceful protests on Monday. The joint statement on Saturday by the CHADE...

BDC member shot dead in UP's Bulandshahr

A Block Development Committee BDC member was shot dead by masked assailants in a village in Uttar Pradeshs Bulandshahr district in the early hours of Saturday, police said. The incident took place in Khalour village around 2 am when the BDC...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020